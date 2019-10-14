10 Of Christina Aguilera's Most Iconic Outfits That Are Beautiful (No Matter What They Say)

There are two things I am very proud of: my Peruvian heritage and my pop-culture expertise. While I can make killer empanadas and tres leches cakes, I can also match musicians to their music video ensembles and provide you with an in-depth history their ever-changing fashion track record. Throughout this National Hispanic Heritage Month, I've thought long and hard about all the massive contributions Latinx people have made and continue to make to U.S. culture. And in doing so, my love of my culture and my love of fashion brought me to take a look back at some of Christina Aguilera’s most iconic outfits.

Countless Latinx stars have made indelible marks on the entertainment industry and so many continue to thrive, giving Latinx individuals a voice and giving everyone amazing role models to look up to. Christina Aguilera is one Latinx pop-culture icon with killer vocal cords whose style inspired a lot of my fashion choices when I was younger and trying desperately to be as trendy as possible. (And, honestly, who wasn't trying to do that in the early 2000s?) Aguilera has sported some positively outrageous and daring looks over the years, so here’s a look back at 10 of her most unforgettable ones.

A Lil' "Dirrty" GIPHY on Giphy Aguilera paired a red and white striped bikini top with leather chaps for her "Dirrty" music video — a daring and truly unforgettable look if I've ever seen one. Her super dark eyeshadow, the black under-layer of hair, and her piercings added to the look’s edginess and the music video’s overall grit. Not to mention, this outfit was so influential, it inspired Kylie Jenner's 2016 Halloween costume.

Wrapped Up In Trends Scott Gries/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aguilera's "Dirrty" music video didn't mark the only appearance of her scattered braids and dark peek-a-boo hair — she also sported the 'do at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. Rocking a high-neck wrap top that revealed most of her torso, Aguilera's ensemble epitomized her Stripped era's less-is-more fashion philosophy. In case you couldn't tell by the low-rise denim skirt draped in a chain belt, her tilted newsboy cap guarantees this look screams early 2000s.

Fancy Flamingo Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Remember when feather hair clips were a huge style craze? How about feather earrings? Well, at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, Aguilera passed on a minimalist use of feathers and opted for a bright pink, full-feather dress, dotted with pearls. This look gives off flamingo vibes in the best way possible, and her super pigmented pink blush and frosty pink lips give her a super feminine glow.

Stylish Swan Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aguilera didn't close the door on feathers in 2003 — she resurrected them 15 years later for the 2018 Harper's Bazaar Icons Party. Trading her dark locks for a platinum blonde updo, trading pink feathers for white feathers, and trading a short hem for an ankle-length one, her 2018 all-feather look was more swan-like than flamingo-like. Her red pumps, lipstick, and nails popped against the pearly feathers, creating an overall elegant and fierce look that tugged at longtime fans' nostalgic heartstrings.

Rockstar Vibes Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aguilera served this ~intricate~ look at the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards. There's a lot going on here, including leather pants with lace panelling, a shrug with fringe AND sparkles, layers on layers of a long pearls, and a face jewel tattoo. Her hair is fabulously voluminous and styled into something that resembles a mohawk-mullet hybrid. Even if you aren't thrilled by this look, it's important because it shows off Aguilera's willingness to take a fashion risk and experiment with her style.

Showstopper GIPHY on Giphy GIPHY on Giphy When Aguilera, Lil' Kim, P!nk, Mýa, and Missy Elliot teamed up to record a cover of "Lady Marmalade," the resulting music video was an epic visual experience. All of the musicians stunted in classic cabaret fashion, and Aguilera's red and purple looks were stunning. She accessorized her corsets and lingerie bottoms with elbow-length gloves and bold necklaces, making her look just as seductive as the song's lyrics — and she totally owned it. Her exaggerated makeup was unforgettable, and the rhinestones on her eyelashes and her crease were especially worthy of a spotlight.

Dash Of The Classics Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aguilera's look for the 2004 Grammy's was a blend of old Hollywood glamor, 1920s flapper fashion, and early 2000s trends. Her neck and décolletage were covered in a heavily embellished, layered neckline, and her shoes were just as decked out. Her dress featured feathery tassels at the neckline and fringe at the hem, with cutouts and sequins filling everything in between. Her deep berry lipstick and finger curls balanced out this dress' uniqueness with some classic touches. Overall, it was undeniably a dynamic look

Stunning Sailor Scott Gries/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aguilera eventually waved goodbye to her Stripped era aesthetic (leather chaps included) and embraced a style and sound reminiscent of old school jazz and swing. In 2006, she performed "Candyman" at the Fashion Rocks concert, where she dressed like a fashion-savvy sailor. Her gold shimmery bodice matched the stripes running down the sides of her high-waisted white pants. Her red lips brought a touch of old-school glamor to the look, and her flawlessly curled platinum locks peeked from under her bedazzled sailor cap to bring the look together.

Complementary Colors GIPHY on Giphy Orange is my favorite color, and I have a collection of joggers sitting inside my closet, so this look from Aguilera's "Genie In A Bottle" music video holds a special place in my heart. But personal bias aside, complementary colors are everything and make for an eye-catching outfit — just look how her bright orange joggers and blue top bounce off each other flawlessly.