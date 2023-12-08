That’s Mrs. Baby V to you. Vanessa Hudgens and MLB player Cole Tucker tied the knot on Dec. 2 in Tulum, Mexico. The couple, who first met over a Zoom meditation in 2020, celebrated their nuptials with plenty of family and friends present, including some of Hudgens’ High School Musical co-stars.

Following the nuptials, Monique Coleman (who played Taylor McKessie in the HSM movies) posted about the celebration on Instagram. “Congrats @vanessahudgens & @cotuck 😭💍 Your love is the stuff of fairytales 🤍,” Coleman captioned her IG. Hudgens responded to the post, “I love u.”

Lucas Grabeel (who played Ryan Evans in the films) was also at Hudgens and Tucker’s wedding. “Congrats Vanessa Vanessa! Thanks for sharing Mo! Love you both so much! What a special trip," Grabeel wrote on his Instagram Stories, re-sharing Coleman’s post to his profile, per People. He also commented on Hudgens’ wedding pics on IG, “Love you, V and Cole! It was the most magical wedding! ❤️❤️❤️”

Fans, however, were disappointed that one particular HSM co-star didn’t make the wedding: Ashley Tisdale (who played Sharpay Evans). “Never thought Ashley would not be in her wedding. Sad. I'm happy for her,” one commented on Hudgens’ wedding post on IG. Another commented, “Ashley not being in the wedding is breaking my brain.”

E. Neitzel/WireImage/Getty Images

Although Hudgens and Tisdale still follow each other on Instagram, they have’t been spotted together since May 2021 when Tisdale posted a photo of her daughter, Jupiter, meeting Hudgens. "She just fell in love with Vanessa. I think she just knew how important she was to me because she reached out her arms to her," Tisdale told Access Hollywood one month later in June 2021.

More recently, Tisdale has posted about her friendship with Austin Butler, Hudgens’ ex. In August 2023, she celebrated Butler’s birthday on Instagram. “Happy birthday buddy @austinbutler!!! I love you so much and so excited to celebrate with you. You are always inspiring me and I’m so grateful that I still have you in my life. My twin forever and always ❤️ thank you for being the best uncle to Juju! Have the best day!!” she wrote. (At the time, a fan commented, “👀 not my Sharpay breaking girl code.”)

While other people from the HSM universe — co-star Corbin Bleu and director Kenny Ortega — have publicly congratulated Hudgens and Tucker, Tisdale hasn’t posted anything about the nuptials yet.

Even without all of her old co-stars there, Hudgens and Tucker’s wedding was star-studded. Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland was in Hudgens’ bridal party, and Tucker had more than one professional baseball player in his group of groomsmen.