Congratulations — or félicitations — are in order! Vanessa Hudgens and MLB player Cole Tucker got engaged during a trip to Paris, the pair confirmed on Feb. 9. “YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍,” the couple captioned photos from their engagement on Instagram — and plenty of celebs jumped into the comments section to send their best wishes.

Hudgens and Tucker first sparked romance rumors in January 2021, eventually confirming their relationship that May, when the High School Musical alum appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show. Apparently, they met over Zoom during a group meditation. "I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" Hudgens recalled on the show, per People. "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move." Since then, however, the couple has kept their relationship relatively quiet — until, of course, they shared this sweet update.

TMZ first reported the couple’s engagement on Feb. 2, claiming that the duo took the next step at the end of 2022. (Per the outlet, Hudgens and Tucker took a trip to the City of Love in November 2022.) It was only a week later that they confirmed the big update themselves.

Here are the sweet photos of Hudgens and Tucker’s engagement, which are giving major Emily In Paris vibes.

In the comments section, the couple’s friends reflected on the exciting update. Hudgens’ High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman wrote, “Congrats love! Sooooooooo happy for you!!!!” Sarah Hyland also weighed in, writing, “Couldn’t be happier, / Right here / Look what we’ve got / A fairy-tale plot, / Our very own happy ending.” (Those are lyrics from Wicked, BTW.) Rachel Bilson also commented, writing, “Baby!!!! Congratulations.”

How I Met Your Father actor Francia Raisa added, “Congratulations!!!” Ashley Benson commented, “Love you guys.” Brittany Snow wrote, “CONGRATS v!!! Love love love.” Essentially, every 2000s It-girl was celebrating. Plus, two actual Emily In Paris stars, Lily Collins and Ashley Park, commented their congrats. Emily Cooper herself would be proud.