Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco To Spice Up Summer

Taco Bell is heating the summer up with a tasty comeback and giveaway. During Taco Bell’s new NBA Comebacks promotion, you can score a free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos — and there’s absolutely no purchase necessary. If you’re ready to spice up gametime, here’s how to get free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos from Taco Bell in 2021, because the fan-favorite treat is finally back on the menu.

Taco Bell shared details of its new NBA Finals giveaway on July 1, which is all about bringing back Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos. ICYDK, the fan-favorite bite, which first hit menus in April 2020 but only lasted for limited time, features a Flamin' Hot hard shell that’s filled with ground beef, lettuce, and cheese.

During the 2021 NBA Comebacks promotion, getting your free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Taco is super easy. All you’ll have to do is look out for the first “Stolen Game” during the 2021 NBA Finals series, which is defined as when “either team makes a comeback after a halftime deficit to win the game,” according to the official rules. Taco Bell will announce the Stolen Game after it occurs on its social media channels, and you’ll be able to get one free taco free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Loco Taco at participating U.S. Taco Bell restaurants on a date which will be announced. The offer is valid for in-store or drive-thru orders, and isn’t eligible for delivery.

To get early access to your free taco, you’ll want to join Taco Bell Rewards. To join the loyalty program, simply download the brand’s mobile app.

Not only does the first Stolen Game score you a free taco, but it also marks the return of Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos to nationwide menus for a limited time. That means you can enjoy the spicy bites during your upcoming beach days or backyard chillin’, all for only $1.89 a taco.

When heading to Taco Bell to grab your Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos and spice up the summer, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.