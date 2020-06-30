It's time to take your Taco Bell fandom to the next level with a new loyalty program from the brand. The Taco Bell Rewards program features tasty freebies and other perks that'll make satisfying your next craving even better. Here are the details on the new offer.

The fast food chain unveiled the Taco Bell Rewards program in a June 29 press release, and it allows fans to earn points for ordering their favorite bites at the restaurant. To take part in the rewards program — which is in a beta test run as the brand tests it ahead of a reported permanent digital program — you'll need have Taco Bell app, which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play. If you download the app as a new user, you'll automatically join the rewards program. For existing users, you'll need to update the Taco Bell app before you can join the rewards program.

As for how it works, you’ll earn 10 points per dollar spent based on your order subtotal — excluding taxes and discounts — and you'll reach the "Hot Tier" once you earn your first 250 points, which is equivalent to $25 spent at the restaurant. Every time you rack up 250 points, you'll get a free reward, which includes options like a Bean Burrito, Cinnamon Twists, Crunchy Taco, Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, or a Medium Fountain Drink. You'll also get a birthday offer for free Cinnabon Delights via an email at the start of your birthday month, and you'll be able to redeem the deal anytime during that month.

If you reach 2,000 points in a calendar year, you'll be promoted to "Fire Tier," which means you'll earn 11 points for every dollar spent. In addition to still receiving the offerings and birthday offer in "Hot Tier," the next tier up will give you access to more reward offerings such as a Chalupa Supreme, Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, Doritos Locos Tacos, and a Regular Baja Blast Freeze. To kick off the beta version of the Taco Bell Rewards program, everyone who joins will get one free seasoned beef Doritos Locos Tacos. The freebie is valid 14 days from issuance and redeemable via the Taco Bell mobile app for in-store/drive-thru pickup orders at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations, while supplies last.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

The Taco Bell Rewards Program will begin rolling out its beta version nationwide over the next few weeks in July in the brand's app. The beta loyalty program is only available for a limited time, and is subject to termination at the brand's discretion, so you'll want to give it a shot as soon as you can. There is no word yet on a when a permanent version will roll out.

This is the first rewards program Taco Bell has offered its fans in four years. The brand previously offered Taco Bell Explore, which ran from October 2015 through May 2016. The limited-time game awarded puzzle pieces to customers who ordered through the app or through social media networks linked to the app, which they could collect and redeem for rewards such as free menu items or gift cards.

On top of the new beta rewards program, Taco Bell is celebrating fans with a $5 Chalupa Cravings Box offer on Tuesday, June 30 until 11:59 p.m. PT or local store operating hours, while supplies last. The box includes a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer burrito, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium drink. You can snag the deal on the brand's app with no purchase necessary. All you'll need to do is order ahead on the app before heading to the nearest participating U.S. Taco Bell drive-thru for contactless pickup. The offer is available for both new and existing users on Taco Bell's app, and it's valid for one free box per registered account. When you're heading out to pick up your grub, it's recommended to check Taco Bell's latest updates on coronavirus to see what safety precautions you'll need to follow, such as contactless ordering and sanitization.

To stay safe while indulging your cravings, follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which as of June 15, recommends you wear a cloth face covering when picking up food, use contactless payment methods, and sanitize your hands after leaving stores. You should also avoid going out if you're feeling sick.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.