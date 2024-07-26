Hold Up, Did Leah From Love Island Date Kanye West Or Not?

Turns out, Rob may have some competition when it comes to being Leah’s most dramatic ex-boyfriend. A new rumor suggests that Love Island USA Season 6 star Leah Kateb previously dated Kanye West before going on the show. And Leah added a little more fuel to the fire by not denying it when she was asked about the dating rumor during a recent interview.

When Leah appeared on the July 25 episode of Call Her Daddy, she talked about more than just what went down in the villa. Host Alex Cooper brought up a piece of gossip that came as a surprise to even the most investigative fans. According to Cooper, there’s a rumor that’s been floating around Los Angeles that Leah once dated Kanye West. While Leah did admit to dating some professional athletes earlier in the interview, she declined to speak about the West rumors. Instead, she asked that Cooper move on to another topic when asked to confirm or deny.

The podcast seems to be the first place this dating rumor has been publicly discussed. Leah does live in Calabasas, the same area as West, so it makes sense location-wise. But other than that, there isn’t much else to this speculation to go on... although Leah has been interacting with West’s most famous ex since leaving the Love Island villa.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

A day before her Call Her Daddy interview, Leah showed some love for West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram. Kardashian hinted that she’d been keeping up with Love Island by captioning a recent photoshoot with, “A bombshell just entered the villa.” Leah caught the reference and dropped a winking comment: “You did your big one with this Kim.”

After fans noticed Leah and Kardashian’s interaction, the rest of the comment section filled up with requests for Leah to be the next viral SKIMS model. However, that fan-demanded campaign could be over before it even begins if Leah really did have a fling with Kardashian’s ex-husband, since it’s pretty well-known Kardashian and West didn’t end on the best of terms.

It doesn’t sound like Leah is going to speak on these rumors anytime soon, so for now, fans can just focus on her current love life, which seems to be heating up post-Love Island with her boo Miguel Harichi.