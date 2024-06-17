Sabrina Carpenter Reveals What Taylor Thought About Her Working With Kim K

Let’s talk about Sabrina Carpenter’s partnership with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand. In April, the singer’s 90s-inspired campaign had social media — including her new boyfriend, Barry Keoghan — talking nonsense. However, not all of the reactions were positive. Many fans voiced their disappointment in Carpenter for working with the reality star. She’s recently grown close with Taylor Swift, who has a notably messy history with Kardashian. Now, the “Espresso” singer’s sharing her thoughts about the backlash.

“As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working,” Carpenter told the Rolling Stone on June 17. “In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with [Swift] about that situation. I just love her so much and support her till the end.

Carpenter continued, adding her decision to work with SKIMS didn’t cause a rift in her and Swift’s friendship. She said, “It was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do.”

Nina Westervelt/Billboard/Getty Images

Shortly after Carpenter posted the April photoshoot on Instagram, fans on social media shared their thoughts about it. On TikTok, people began to point out that Kardashian has a “trend” of working with celebrities who happen to be friends with Swift; such as Brittany Mahomes and Lana Del Rey’s recent SKIMS campaign. Another user also noted this habit, but she theorized the 1989 singer probably doesn’t take these business decisions to heart.

This mixed bag of backlash also sprinkled over to X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram. One fan called the campaign “icky,” especially in terms of its timeline. (For context, the photoshoot was announced a few weeks after Carpenter finished opening Swift’s Eras Tour.)

The backlash gained new steam later that month, when Swift released her Tortured Poets Department album. On it, a track called “thanK you aIMee” is rumored to be about Kardashian and the aftermath of their snake-infused beef from 2016. Yeah, it’s... a lot.

Despite the controversy, it’s clear Carpenter will always be a Swiftie. Later in the Rolling Stone interview, she complimented Swift’s career to a high degree. “I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she’s done,” Carpenter said. “She always puts out music at a time where I didn’t realize I needed those songs. We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration.”