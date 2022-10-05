Kanye & Khloe Are Feuding Over His IG Posts About Kim & The Kids

On Oct. 3., Kanye West made headlines for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week. Now, the ongoing controversy has morphed into his latest round of public squabbles with members of the Kardashian family on social media.

To recap, Kanye got into it with Kim in January about their shared custody of four children. Their daughter Chicago celebrated a joint birthday party with her cousin Stormi earlier this year, and Kanye claimed that Kim wouldn’t share the address of the party with him. Kanye aired out his grievances on Instagram about what he claimed was being unable to see his kids. A source told US Weekly that Kanye’s claim he was kept from the party was “not true.”

This matter was brought back into the news on Oct. 5. That day, in one of several Instagram posts, Kanye addressed the backlash he’s received for his “White Lives Matter” shirt, which has included public criticism from Gigi Hadid and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

At the event, he was joined by conservative commentator Candace Owens, who also wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt. In his Oct. 5 Instagram post, Kanye thanked Owens for her support during the birthday party drama earlier this year. He also questioned why people who were outraged by his shirt didn’t advocate for him during the birthday party issue.

In a since-deleted comment on the post, Khloé Kardashian responded to her ex-brother-in-law and asked him to stop mentioning her family during public controversies. “[Kanye,] I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keeping bringing it here,” she said. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

She went on to address his complaints about the infamous birthday party. “You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came,” she continued.

Khloé then told Kanye to buzz off. “Please leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully,” she said. “I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.”

Kanye quickly screenshotted her comment, posted it on his Instagram page, and responded to Khloé in his caption.

“YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS,” the rapper said. “YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE [Travis Scott] GAVE ME THE ADDRESS OF MY CHILDS PARTY THATS HOW YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Kanye also claimed something similar happened for his son Psalm’s birthday in May. “YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE,” he said. He added that he should see his children “100% of the time” but acknowledged that it could be 50% given that he and Kim are separated.

Khloé has not publicly responded to Kanye’s latest claims.