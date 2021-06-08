Despite Kanye West’s impending divorce from Kim Kardashian, the Kardashian family had nothing but love for the rapper as he celebrated his 44th birthday. The “Flashings Lights” hit-maker celebrated his bday on June 8, and received so much social media love from the KarJenners. In addition to Kim posting in honor of his special day, Khloé Kardashian had a sweet birthday message for Kanye as well.

“Happy birthday to my brother for life!!!” Khloé captioned her Instagram post early that morning. “Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!”

The photo Khloé shared was a throwback group pic from a vacation she took with Kanye, Kim, and Tristan Thompson. The foursome were smiling from ear-to-ear, and seemed to be living their best life in the tropics.

Kim and Kanye were married for six years before calling it quits in February 2021. Reports have claimed the two are currently on good terms and are successfully co-parenting, and, judging from the Kardashians’ loving bday posts, that seems to ring true. Kim’s message for her ex was equally as sweet as her sister’s. “Happy BirthdayLove U for Life!” Kim captioned a pic featuring Kanye and their three kids.

You can see Khloe’s birthday post for Kanye below.

Kris Jenner also sent Kanye warm wishes on his special day. She posted a photo on her Instagram story which showed her holding hands with Ye at an event. “Happy Birthday #KanyeWest!!” she wrote.

It seems like the entire family is on good terms with Kanye amid the divorce, but that doesn’t mean it’s been easy. Kim spoke out about the end of her relationship for the first time during the June 3 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore,” Kim said during the previously-taped episode. “Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

Through all their ups, downs, and everything in between, Kanye and the KarJenners will always be family.