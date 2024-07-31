Love Island is its own romantic bubble, and now that it’s popped, every couple is trying to adjust to the pressures of the real world. That’s been particularly difficult for Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky. They seemed to form a strong bond at the villa, but Washington has revealed that “negative comments” from fans of the show have started to affect his relationship with Jacky.

Washington confirmed he and Jacky are still together, but still have some stuff to address regarding their post-show relationship. “Nicole and I really want to just work on what we have currently and adjust that to real life,” Washington said during his July 30 episode of The Viall Files podcast. “Right now, outside the villa, yes, we are together, and it’s just an adjustment of, ‘OK, what is our life? How do we make this work on the outside?’”

The overwhelmingly negative fan response to Washington hasn’t helped matters. “We’re honestly just taking it day by day because being in the public eye and seeing everyone’s opinions, it affects people differently,” the reality star said. “When I see any negative comments about me or Nicole and me, I just brush it off. But Nicole takes things differently.”

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

When asked the percent chance he and Jacky will still be in a relationship by the time of the Aug. 19 reunion, Washington admitted he couldn’t be certain. “It’s not 100 I’d say because there’s no guarantees on what will happen,” he said. “I don’t know the future. I don’t know what’s going to happen in a week or a day. It will be a lie if I said 100 percent chance because I just don’t know. But I believe that when we have those conversations, it can go well.”

It sounds like Washington is willing to work on the relationship, but the choice is up to Jacky at this point. “This isn’t my decision. … It’s in Nicole’s court,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re going to respect what we decide on, but it’s at a point when we need to have conversations. We just haven’t done that.”