Julia Fox Comes Out As Lesbian In The Most Julia Fox Way

Julia Fox excels at off-the-cuff TikToks, so it’s not a surprise that the app was her medium of choice to come out as lesbian. On July 8, the Uncut Gems actor, who briefly dated Kanye West in 2022, duetted a video about lesbians who hate their boyfriends, and she felt *seen* by the TikTok clip.

“I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like, ‘Ah, you hate that man. You literally hate him,’” the original creator, Emily Gracin, said in a video posted July 8. That same day, Fox added her own two cents to the TikTok, “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again.”

Since Fox posted, the video has gained over 43,000 likes, with plenty of comments cheering her on. “julia fox lesbian content is like my exact fyp,” one fan wrote. “After reading ur book I immediately knew queen,” another commented. “The ‘won’t happen again’ was so perfect and so final,” another account responded. Fox liked all of their comments.

Gracin — the creator of the initial video — reposted Fox’s duet, adding in, “did i just facilitate julia fox coming out.”

In December 2023 interview, Fox hinted at being more receptive to female attention during a conversation with Charli XCX for Interview Magazine. “I’ve been told that I’m a sex symbol for women. That’s the best compliment I could ever receive in life. Because prior to that, it was very much giving bombshell,” Fox said at the time.

“If girls want to fantasize about me and it makes them happy, I am so for it. I’d rather have a bunch of girls fantasizing about me than a bunch of dudes jerking off to my photos. I don’t want that energy. I don’t want any boners in my direction. Ew,” she added.

Previously, Fox shared that her extremely public relationship with West wasn’t about sex. She told The New York Times in September 2023 that she didn’t include sex stories about West in her Down The Drain memoir for good reason.

