Julia Fox Addressed Criticism Of Her Relationship With Kanye

Julia Fox is opening up about her controversial romance with Kanye West. On Nov. 21, she posted a TikTok responding to someone who called her out for “dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.” In the video, Fox addressed criticism of her relationship with West, and she revealed some surprising details about her “delusional” approach to dating the rapper.

“OK, since I was just gonna write about it in my book, and then have y’all buy it, but I’ll just tell you guys for free. First of all, the man was being normal around me,” Fox replied to the comment, explaining her relationship with West. She then explained how she felt a special loyalty to the Kardashian family, especially Kim. “When I had a fashion line 10 years ago, [the Kardashians] actually bought our clothes and sold them in their stores... I’ve always had, like, a love for Kim especially.” She later considered Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian “the big three.” She added, “Those are my girls.”

Not only that, but according to Fox’s timeline, West’s truly disturbing behavior hadn’t started yet. She explained, “By the time me and him got together, he hadn’t been doing anything, like, out there yet. The only thing he had done was change the name in the song and said, like, ‘Come back to me, Kimberly.’”

Still, she was hesitant to start dating the rapper. “He was texting me. I wasn’t really answering. I was like, I don’t really want to like hook up with a celebrity again... Nothing ever comes of it. They’re kinda boring. They’re not what you think they’re gonna be like,” Fox explained. However, she eventually came up with a plan to get him off “Kim’s case”: “Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me.’ And I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it.”

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Per Fox, while they dated, West was on his best behavior. “That month that we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter, first of all. He wasn’t on any forms of social media. He didn’t even talk about his relationship,” she explained in the video. (Although there’s no telling what Fox and West’s relationship was like behind closed doors, while they were dating in January, West did post to Instagram, complaining about his custody arrangement with Kardashian. In late January, he also complained about Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked.)

Still, according to Fox, “We only talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education and, like, it was really beautiful, guys.” She added, “The moment he started tweeting, I was out.” So, um, where does the confusion come in? Fox had an answer for that, too: “The media reported on our [breakup] like a week after it happened.” (JSYK, Fox’s rep confirmed the split on Feb. 14.)

Fox continued, adding that she was “delusional” thinking that she could help West. “I realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t gonna take my help,” she said. Even so, she said she still “deeply respect[s] the man as an artist,” before explaining, “I don’t want to sh*t on that. I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments.”