If dating apps and situationships just aren’t cutting it anymore, you may be ready to find your mate — or at least your type on paper — another way. No more swiping right on fish pics and gym selfies, because the Love Island USA Villa Pop-Up is back this month to provide your chance to submit an audition tape to be the next contestant on the series.

Season 6 of the show arrives June 11 on Peacock, with new host Ariana Madix taking the reins. And the pop-up isn’t just returning the same as last year... it’s also gone through a major glow-up. Along with being able to audition to be the next islander, guests can get makeovers in the villa courtesy of Maybelline.

As you explore the Love Island pop-up, you’ll be able to snap some pics for Instagram and meet a few former islanders. The best part? It’s totally free. And while 2023’s Love Island villa experience was in two cities, this time around, the pop-up will be making stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and the Jersey Shore. If you happen to be nearby, here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island USA Villa Pop-Up before you go.

Inside The Love Island USA Villa Pop-Ups

Courtesy of Love Island USA

Walking into the Love Island USA pop-up will feel as though you’re stepping inside the iconic villa in Fiji. You’ll even get a chance to strut your stuff in a video as the “hot new bombshell.” If you feel like you could actually be a contestant, make sure to record your own audition tape for the next season of Love Island USA.

Afterwards, enjoy a little makeover thanks to the partnership with Maybelline. The makeup room from the villa, where you often see islanders getting ready and chatting, will be part of the pop-up experience, and feature artists to provide touch-ups with Maybelline’s new Sunkisser Liquid Blush and Bronzer and Firework Mascara.

Along the way, you may even run into a few familiar faces. At each pop-up, previous Love Island USA contestants will be mingling with guests. Hopefuls can even ask the ex-islanders for tips on how to find love in the villa.

The Love Island USA Villa Will Be Making 3 Stops This Season

Sara Mally/PEACOCK

The Love Island USA Villa Pop-Up is bigger this year, and it will be making more stops around the U.S. The experience kicks off in Los Angeles at the Westfield Century City Atrium on June 14, before stopping in Chicago on June 22 and the Jersey Shore on June 29.

For full hours and addresses, here’s where to find the pop-up in each city:

June 14 : Los Angeles Westfield Century City Atrium (10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067) — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: Los Angeles Westfield Century City Atrium (10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067) — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 22: Old Town Chicago (1552 N. Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610) — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Old Town Chicago (1552 N. Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610) — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 29: Jersey Shore’s Bar Anticipation (703 16th Ave, Lake Como, NJ 07719) — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who wants to stop by the pop-up and audition for the show must be 18 and older. While the experience is free and an RSVP is not required, entry is on a first come, first served basis, so you’ll want to arrive early.

The Love Island USA villa experience begins after Season 6 premieres on June 11. If you can’t make it out to LA, Chicago, or the Jersey Shore, catch new episodes on Peacock six days a week.