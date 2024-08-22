Season 6 of Love Island USA may have ended, but the drama is still at an all-time high. That’s especially true on Leah Kateb’s TikTok, where comments about her past have been going viral. And now Leah is finally responding to the claims about her high school behavior, shutting down a pernicious rumor that she used to be a bully.

The gossip picked up traction on Aug. 20 when a comment from someone claiming to have known Leah in high school blew up on social media. “People finally realizing how mean you are just like how you were a mean bully in high school. not a girls girl,” the TikTok comment read. “Mean girl forever!!!!”

“She was the absolute worst person there,” the commenter continued. “She was the main mean girl and other mean girls idolized her and made her popular ... I knew her for four years and each year she got worse.”

The post seemed to catch Leah’s attention, as she posted a note on her TikTok stories the next day addressing the gossip. “Let’s talk about how I didn’t show up to school for the last year cuz I was shunned out my friend group and sat in the library having lunch,” Leah wrote. “Let’s talk about how at a predominantly white school I had to listen to these girls make jokes about terrorists, immigration, and more knowing damn well my family are immigrants from Iran. Let’s talk about how I didn’t go to graduation OR prom because of how miserable I was at school. Oh but every single other girl in my grade went to both!”

Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

Leah concluded by calling the defamatory claim racist. “Don’t play with my character like this ever,” she wrote. “I don’t play that racist sh*t and I don’t play that bully sh*t. Bye. The second a Middle Eastern woman stands up for herself she’s a scary angry bully but when a white woman does she’s popping her sh*t yaaas queen. Spare me.”

It seems that while Leah is enjoying her honeymoon period with her Love Island boo Miguel Harichi, she has no problem taking the time to clap back at trolls online.