Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi found something special in the Love Island USA villa, but could the beginnings of a relationship turn into the real thing in the real world? That’s the question fans of Season 6 were left with after the couple came in second place in the finale. In the weeks since filming, Leah and Miguel were separated a lot more than the other couples, but they put any doubts to rest at the reunion on Aug. 19.

Yes, Leah and Miguel are as strong as ever, the loved-up duo confirmed at the Season 6 reunion. Although, that revelation didn’t come as much of a surprise to the fans that had been following them. Leah’s birthday was a week before the reunion, and like any good boyfriend, Miguel gushed about how much he loved her in a super-romantic note.

“A special shoutout to the most incredible women I’ve ever laid eyes on,” Miguel wrote under photos of his and Leah’s romantic moments. “Connections like these are a diamond to find and I feel I found the rarest of them all ... Thank you Leah for putting up with my bs and thank you for being everything that you are, you’re 1 of the strongest women I know and the most caring, kind soul. I spent everyday back home thinking of going back to you and I can’t wait to see that beautiful face again.I wish you nothing but pure happiness and blessings because it’s all you deserve.”

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Although the couple had to go long-distance for a few weeks after filming — since Miguel lives in London and Leah is based in Los Angeles — they managed to keep the spark alive. Shortly before the reunion, Leah described their relationship as being “on the way” to becoming official. “I wouldn’t be worried about us,” she told People. “We’re really locked in.”

Sure enough, the couple was completely locked in at the reunion. Now even Leah’s ex Rob Rausch being there could diminish their unbreakable bond.