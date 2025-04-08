Now that the third season of The White Lotus has officially wrapped up, the biggest mystery in the fandom isn’t about who’s going to die — it’s about where the next deadly getaway will take place. The series has already taken viewers to three beach-y vacation spots in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, but according to a pretty telling hint from creator Mike White, the next destination may be a lot drier. While we wait for an official confirmation about Season 4’s location, here are all all the best guesses based on clues fans have gotten.

The world is The White Lotus’ oyster as the HBO drama plots its next luxury resort locale, although there have been a few clues about where White and his crew are eyeing for Season 4. Most notably, in his HBO featurette following the Season 3 finale, White teased how he wants the next setting to differ from a common theme in the first three: “For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular.”

So, will The White Lotus head inland for the first time, ending its consistent coastal theme? Let’s rank the strongest theories about where we’re headed next.

1. Norway

Shutterstock

The country that’s gotten the most buzz for Season 4 is Norway, which would certainly be a frigid environmental shift for the usually temperate series. The biggest reason for this theory is a report in a Norwegian newspaper that The White Lotus applied for a filming incentive in Norway under a pseudonym.

However, there have since been a couple new developments that make Norway sound less likely. For one, another Norwegian outlet later claimed that the production grant was rejected. Secondly, producer David Bernad has voiced his conviction that the show will never go to a cold location. “I’d bet $100,000 we don’t end up in the cold next,” Bernad told The Hollywood Reporter. “Even if we flirted with the idea, Mike just wouldn’t want to be in the cold. He hates it.”

2. Australia

Shutterstock

Since the plan for Norway may have fallen through at this point, the next best guess is that The White Lotus will head down under. Back in 2023, White expressed his dream for his show to “hit every continent” before it ends. Now that North America, Europe, and Asia have been checked off, there are only a few more to go.

During the press conference where he talked about his cross-continental ambitions, White gushed about Australia as a potential filming location: “We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going. It would be so fun. Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes.”

3. Egypt

Shutterstock

Following Season 3’s Thai backdrop, Egypt has emerged as the top contender among fans placing bets on Season 4’s big move. Its capital, Cairo, seems to meet every requirement for a White Lotus season — not only does it have two Four Seasons resorts (where the show always films), but it also boasts the show’s unique blend of historical culture, mysticism, and modern luxury.

On top of that, it’s located in a continent that has yet to be featured on the series, and the gentle Nile River would be a departure from the oceanic “crashing waves against rocks” imagery that White is trying to step away from.

4. The Maldives

Shutterstock

This island nation has been a main White Lotus location theory for a while now, ever since it was mentioned in Season 2’s finale. As Cam, Daphne, Ethan, and Harper closed out their Sicilian vacay, they shared a cheers and promised to reunite in the Maldives.

The tropical locale off the coast of Sri Lanka fits the bill for a typical White Lotus destination, with a couple of Four Seasons and an economy that thrives on tourism.

5. Fiji

Shutterstock

It’s no secret how White’s experience as a contestant on Survivor in 2018 has become a profound inspiration for The White Lotus. That’s why is seems like almost a given that a future season will have to be set in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, where White braved the environment for over a month. Maybe Season 4 is finally the time for White to make his return to the archipelago off New Zealand’s coast.

6. Colombia

Shutterstock

One continent the show has yet to explore is South America, which makes Bogotá, Colombia a prime spot for a future season. The capital city has two of the very few Four Seasons resorts in the continent, and it’s rich in both cultural history as well as high-end, luxe living.

7. The Alps

Shutterstock

Yes, there have been indications that The White Lotus is allergic to snowy climates, but if the series were to bundle up for a winter season, it certainly looks like Megève, France would be a top pick for the production. The French commune has a Four Seasons, and it known to be one of the most affluent ski resorts in the world. It’s also situated in the Alps, offering a whole new natural wonder for the show to explore.