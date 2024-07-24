A new bombshell has entered the villa, and by “bombshell,” I mean iced coffee recipe. With everyone talking about Love Island USA, I decided to try out the drink that went viral on TikTok for being featured on the U.K. series.

They say the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and that’s one way of building connections in the villa. On Season 6 of the USA show, the boys often tried to impress their partners with homemade breakfasts of avocado toast and eggs. However, for the “but first, coffee” crowd on Love Island U.K., it’s always been about the caffeine.

Getting a perfectly brewed iced coffee can be hard when you’re working with the limited villa kitchen, which is how this viral hack for instant coffee came to be. The official recipe that ex-islander Hugo Hammond (@hugo_hammond) first shared in 2021 has over 524,000 likes, and it’s super easy to make. You just need the following ingredients:

2 teaspoons of instant coffee

Boiling water

Honey

Ice

Your milk of choice

To make, simply add your instant coffee and enough boiling water to fill about a third of the glass. Stir in lots of honey before adding your ice and milk, and enjoy. This may seem like a basic iced coffee, but the honey is said to be the secret ingredient that makes it delicious.

Since I had everything needed to make a Love Island iced coffee at home, I decided to give this recipe a try while catching up on the Season 6 finale.

I’d Leave The Love Island Iced Coffee In The Villa

Rachel Chapman

As a coffee lover who needs caffeine in the morning, I’ve had everything from a free hotel brew to extravagant lattes in Tokyo, and this Love Island coffee falls under basic at best. I understand when you’re working with the limited supplies in the villa, you can’t enjoy a perfect cold brew with vanilla foam or lavender oat milk latte each day, but this was so simple that I’m surprised it went viral.

Sure, the honey was a surprise and added a natural sweetness, but I’ve had honey in my coffee before, so it wasn’t mind-blowing. The worst part was the instant coffee. I’m not a huge fan because you don’t get that fresh taste, and if it’s not mixed well, it can be a bit grainy.

This drink gets the job done when you need it, though, so I understand why it would be a nice surprise from your partner if you were craving a java boost. I just don’t think I would want to couple up with this coffee outside of the villa. I’m keeping my fanny flutters for something more exciting.