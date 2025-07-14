The new Love Island spinoff series Beyond the Villa wasted no time flipping viewers’ expectations. In the first episode, Kaylor Martin and Liv Walker — who were close friends throughout Season 6 of Love Island USA and grew even closer after the show — suddenly turned on each other in a blowout fight. A preview for the rest of the season teases that this feud will continue on, so both reality stars tell Elite Daily exactly what caused this dispute... and whether it’s just for the cameras or not.

In the series premiere, Kaylor gets upset when she finds out Liv was partying with co-star Kendall Washington after telling her that a get-together that night had been rescheduled. Kaylor sees this as the latest in a series of lies Liv has told her, bringing up another instance when Liv showed up in glam after saying she wouldn’t, and when she wasn’t honest about receiving a camera from a brand deal they were both a part of.

“The camera was the root of it all,” Kaylor says. “That was my point of just bringing up the topic to her as well, because that fabricated lie, even though she owned it, I was still thinking about it. I felt like we kept taking steps back.”

We were hanging out beforehand and everything seemed fine.

Kaylor may have had the camera incident on her mind for a while, but for Liv, the sudden outburst from her friend came out of nowhere. “I had no idea that was coming,” Liv says. “I tend to read things as black and white. We were hanging out beforehand and everything seemed fine. So that's why I was taken off-guard.”

Does she feel Kaylor was playing up the dramatics for the show? “I never want to comment on how someone feels about a situation,” Liv replies. “But I feel like everyone can make their own judgment about that. I have my opinions, and it is how it is.”

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

But what about Kendall’s involvement in this whole thing? The spinoff makes it pretty clear Liv and Kendall have formed a strong bond, which is something Kaylor has definitely noticed. “Right before the show, and I was spending a lot of time at home, and they were spending a lot of time together,” Kaylor says. “I did feel at a certain point that Liv and Kendall were closer [than Liv and myself], but it never offended me. I never felt left out or anything like that.”

It sounds like this tension is only just getting started.