One Love Island: Beyond the Villa star’s introduction in the first episode of the new spinoff series might have viewers scratching their heads. Aaron Evans, one of the most backlash-heavy contestants from Season 6 of Love Island USA, disappeared from the spotlight after last summer’s drama. As the new series reveals, Aaron’s made a complete lifestyle change, unplugging from social media and spending his days in the English woods. So... then why is he back in Los Angeles for another reality TV show?

The choice may not totally add up for everyone watching, but his ex Kaylor Martin understands the move. “It didn't surprise me,” Kaylor tells Elite Daily. “I'd seen clips on TikTok of him making fires and things like that, so I was aware that he was taking a step back from it all. But this is a great opportunity, so I don’t blame him. Aaron is a great person. He does have a great heart, and he got way too much hate after the show. So, I’m glad that our last interaction wasn’t the reunion last year.”

On the new series, Aaron has a new unlikely ally (perhaps a replacement for his bromance with Rob Rausch, who isn’t on the spinoff). It’s Connor Newsum who welcomes the Brit to LA, and encourages him to break out of his nature-coated shell. Connor says he took it upon himself to get Aaron to say yes to the show.

“I had a lot of long conversations with him in the months leading up to this project, talking about our concerns,” Connor says. “I felt I had a little bit of a hand in convincing him to come out to LA. I just missed him a lot. He had been away in the woods, so it was hard to get a hold of him.”

While Aaron has a friend in Connor, it’s not totally clear where he stands with the rest of the cast after the first episode of the spinoff, which ended with a tense conversation between himself and Kaylor. Fans can see how his return to the spotlight will go as new episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa stream Sundays on Peacock.