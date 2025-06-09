The romance, hostilities, and messiness didn’t end when the Love Island USA Season 6 cast departed from Fiji at the end of the summer of 2024. Given the huge interest in the dating show’s most-watched season ever, Peacock is giving fans a very special update on where everyone’s at a year later. The new spinoff Love Island: Beyond the Villa will follow Season 6’s standout contestants as they adjust to newfound fame and romantic struggles in their lives after reality TV stardom.

The new docuseries will feature most of Season 6’s finalists, as well as other major cast members from the 2024 season. The former islanders starring on the spinoff are: JaNa Craig, Serena Page, Leah Kateb, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker, and Kendall Washington.

As fans who have continued to follow along on social media know, this crew has remained mostly pretty close-knit in the year since their season — although there have been some blow-ups. Beyond the Villa promises to really get into how the group feels about one another... and how the romantic relationships are holding up in the real world.

The Trailer Teases Trouble In Paradise

The Beyond the Villa trailer has — as expected — a healthy dose of messy dramatics stemming from Kaylor and her ex Aaron, as well as teasing a fight between Kaylor and her friend Liv. But the real intrigue involves JaNa and Kenny. The two left Love Island seeming like the perfectly matched couple, but the first look at this spinoff shows them butting heads over how they are not yet living together.

1 Love Island Star Isn’t In The Cast

The trailer also shows Season 6 winners Serena and Kordell saying goodbye, as Kordell leaves to take advantage of work opportunities. When Beyond the Villa was announced, fans were surprised Kordell wasn’t part of the main cast, as it was revealed he had scheduling conflicts due to taking a role on a scripted series. The moment in the trailer will likely be one of the only scenes Kordell will appear in.

The New Show Will Premiere Soon

Love Island: Beyond the Villa will drop its first episode on Peacock on Sunday, July 13. After that, new episodes will stream every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.