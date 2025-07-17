Huda Mustafa’s time in the Love Island USA villa was anything but serene. That said, it was no surprise that her journey in the finale episode, which aired July 13, was similarly chaotic. ICYMI, on her final date with her partner Chris Seeley, Huda put an end to their romantic connection (while being awkwardly serenaded to the tune of “Moon River”). The couple wound up finishing off the season in third place. Although Huda was content with her decision to call things off with Chris, things didn’t exactly get easier from there — apparently, Huda almost drowned in the pool while filming the Season 7 finale.

It’s a time-honored Love Island tradition for the final four couples to wrap up the season by jumping into the pool together, while decked out in full glam. For Huda, who opted for a beaded dress, this was probably not the best idea. “Oh my God. I was f*cking drowning. I swear to God, that dress heavy as f*ck. I was like, ‘You guys, I'm going to sink,’” she says about the pool jump.

Other factors made it even more difficult for the reality TV star to stay afloat. “I doggy paddle. I don't know how to swim for real. I’m also 5'3,” she says.

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

In the end, her fellow islanders, Nic Vansteenberghe and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, helped her out. “I was trying my best, like, ‘Jesus, give me a break.’ I was over here trying to doggy paddle, keep my head above the water, try to f*cking breathe. I was basically drowning,” she recalls. “Pepe and Iris were right there, and Pepe was holding Iris. He grabbed me first, and then they passed me off to Nic. They both just held me afloat until I could step on the ground. They were being good friends in all honesty.”

There’s a viral snapshot of the moment — Huda holding onto Nic in the pool while he and Olandria Carthen kiss. “I laughed so hard when the camera panned to me holding onto Nic and Olandria,” she says. “I'm the third wheel in every relationship. It's so f*cking funny, but they were all including me on their own. It's not like I was pushing. Everyone's like, ‘Huda, come here. Huda, come here.’”