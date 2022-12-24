Dua Lipa’s Dating History Is Star-Studded

Since entering the spotlight in 2015, Dua Lipa has been dropping hit after hit. As one of the most popular artists in the world right now, it’s no surprise that fans are invested in Lipa’s love life and dating history. From chefs to models to rappers, Lipa’s past flings (both rumored and confirmed) have given fans plenty to talk about.
That said, it sounds like Lipa is turning over a new leaf. In May 2022, she told Vogue that she was happy being single and focusing on herself. “The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone,” she explained to the magazine. Since then, Lipa has stayed true to her word and mum on any romance rumors.
In an October 2022 episode of her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the singer opened up about single life. "For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," she said, per Hello!. “It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish.”
However clear Lipa’s intentions to stay single might be, her words have not stopped speculation. Read on for a full rundown of Lipa’s dating history, including the most recent romance rumors.