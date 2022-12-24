Dua Lipa’s Dating History Is Star-Studded

Since entering the spotlight in 2015, Dua Lipa has been dropping hit after hit. As one of the most popular artists in the world right now, it’s no surprise that fans are invested in Lipa’s love life and dating history. From chefs to models to rappers, Lipa’s past flings (both rumored and confirmed) have given fans plenty to talk about.

That said, it sounds like Lipa is turning over a new leaf. In May 2022, she told Vogue that she was happy being single and focusing on herself. “The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone,” she explained to the magazine. Since then, Lipa has stayed true to her word and mum on any romance rumors.

In an October 2022 episode of her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the singer opened up about single life. "For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," she said, per Hello!. “It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish.”

However clear Lipa’s intentions to stay single might be, her words have not stopped speculation. Read on for a full rundown of Lipa’s dating history, including the most recent romance rumors.

2015 - June 2019: Isaac Carew Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lipa and Isaac Carew, a British model and chef, had an on-and-off relationship for several years before reportedly calling things off for good in June 2019. “They wanted to make things work and things were great between them for a while but she is just getting busier and busier,” a source told The Sun. “She is gearing up to release new music and has basically been performing across the world non-stop for the past three years so it’s been tough.”

Summer 2017 - January 2018: Paul Klein John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During one of her and Isaac’s “off” periods, she was linked to Paul Klein. The two dated for about five months after meeting at the British Summertime Festival in 2017, but called it quits in January 2018, per E!. A source told The Sun, “Dua and Paul had a really good time together but things just didn't work out.” In July 2018, Paul told Harper’s Bazaar about their breakup, “I never felt a pain like that. I'm not trying to be dramatic here. I think that was the first time I've ever been in love, and I never felt anything like that in my life.”

June 2019 - December 2021: Anwar Hadid Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lipa and Anwar Hadid started seeing each other in June 2019. During a May 2020 appearance on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she explained that they first “met at a BBQ,” and she DMed him afterwards. The couple dated until December 2021, when People reported the pair was taking a break. "Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart... They're figuring things out right now.”

September 2022: Trevor Noah Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images Dating rumors surrounding Lipa and Trevor Noah started in September 2022 when a source spotted them out to dinner together. “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal,” the eyewitness said. Apparently, Lipa and Noah “left together” after their dinner. However, later that month, a source told Us Weekly that Lipa and Noah were “just friends.”