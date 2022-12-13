Looks like Jack Harlow might be the king of manifestation. Seven months after the release of his song “Dua Lipa,” where he made his crush on the singer veryyy obvious, the two are reportedly seeing each other. The rumor is unconfirmed — and Deux Moi claimed there was “no way” it was legit — but Page Six sources have a different story. So, are Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow dating? There’s been a lot of speculation.

According to Page Six, the duo has been in “constant communication” after meeting at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles on Dec. 3. Apparently, they hit it off, sparking a potential romance. On Dec. 12, a source told the outlet, “[Harlow] was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].”

Harlow reportedly pursued Lipa all the way to New York City. Per Page Six, the rapper flew across the country to see her after her Dec. 9 Jingle Ball performance. The next day, they were spotted arriving at the same restaurant for lunch — though Page Six sources claimed they arrived separately. If the rumors are true, it certainly sounds like Harlow is in wooing mode. A source told Page Six, “He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

A “fan” might be an understatement. In May 2022, Harlow released a song titled “Dua Lipa.” In it, he sang, “Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature.” Later, he added, “I sold them basements out, let's do arenas, crushin' / She looking, I'm blushing, I'm lying, I'm touching.” 👀

While promoting the album in May, Harlow explained the song during an appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast — specifically, he shared Lipa’s awkward reaction to the lyrics. “I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything,” he explained.

“If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out. She was like, ‘Oh, I mean it’s not my song. I suppose it’s OK.’ She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go,” he continued. Well, if the rumors are true, it looks like she changed her tune.