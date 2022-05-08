Jack Harlow Released A Whole Song All About His Crush On Dua Lipa

Jack Harlow dropped his highly anticipated sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You on Friday, May 6, and one of the tracks has a very interesting title. The new album features a totally spicy song named “Dua Lipa.” Naturally, the tune is all about how he’s pining for the “Levitating” singer. Check out Jack Harlow’s “Dua Lipa” song lyrics, because they’re so flirty.

Harlow’s sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, includes 15 new songs that fans are raving about. But theres one that’s getting plenty of buzz for being the thirstiest track on the album, and it’s all about Dua Lipa. In the song named “Dua Lipa,” Harlow doesn’t hold back at expressing his crush on the singer. In fact, he kicks off the tune’s chorus with: "Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature."

Then, Harlow name-drops Dallas Mavericks NBA player Luka Dončić in a line that fans on social media claim is a metaphor for the rapper shooting a shot with Dua, according to The Sun. Harlow raps: "I checked the web, they out here chewin' me up, f*ck it. Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket.”

Harlow includes plenty of more flirty references to Dua Lipa throughout the song. In the first verse, he raps, “She's a European and she know I'm seeing extra / Got a main character, but you could be an extra.” He even has a line where he mentions Kanye West, who’s been very public in his support of Harlow: “I told Yeezus that I got a confession, we ‘bout to be somethin’.”

In a May 6 interview on the Breakfast Club, Harlow shared that he actually got Dua Lipa’s approval prior to releasing the track. “I FaceTimed her and played it for her cause I didn’t want her to feel blindsided or creeped out,” he said. “She was like, ‘Oh, I mean, it’s not my song. I suppose it’s okay.’” Harlow added that he wouldn’t have dropped the track if Dua hadn’t approved of it.

When asked if he had a crush on Dua, Harlow responded, “I admire her… I think when the song comes out, she’ll grow to appreciate it even more.”