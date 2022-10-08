Dua Lipa Opened Up About Her Relationship Status Amid Those Trevor Noah Rumors

It’s cuffing season, and plenty of celebs have been spotted cozying up with their new boos this year. The dating rumors are going wild with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt, and now Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah. ICYMI, the pair were spotted out on a dinner date in New York City on Sept. 29 and were apparently “very into each other.” Lipa took to her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service to clarify her relationship status amid the relationship rumors. Here’s what she had to say.

Since Lipa broke up with Anwar Hadid in December 2021 after a two-year relationship, she’s been living her best single life. In her June/July 2022 Vogue cover story, the “Blow Your Mind” singer revealed how she’s been enjoying her “alone” time. She said, “The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone.” Lipa knows how to treat herself by taking herself out to dinner and the movies. Although Noah joined her on a dinner night out, Lipa emphasized that she is very much single after dating rumors began to bubble up.

In the Oct. 7 episode of her podcast, she said, “It’s been great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

A relationship might not be in the books for Lipa and Noah anytime soon, but that doesn’t dismiss the romantic outing in NYC where they were “leaning in over the table, sharing food” and “laughing” while chatting, an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. They were “in their own little world.” After the paparazzi snapped shots of the pair hugging and sharing a smooch, the rumor mill went haywire. I guess one kiss is all it takes.

Nevertheless, Lipa did share in her podcast what she appreciates in a relationship. Noah, if you’re reading this, take notes. She said, “When you find someone that really softens you and calms you down … it makes a big difference!” Until she finds that special someone, expect to see Lipa out on more solo dates.

As for Noah, the date night comes on the heels of the comedian announcing his departure from The Daily Show after seven years. As one Twitter user put it, “Trevor Noah stepping out with Dua Lipa and quitting his job on the same day is a massive flex.” One thing’s for sure, the two singles are having a good time, alone or together. In Lipa’s words, “I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know.”