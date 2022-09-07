Leo Might Want His Next Girlfriend To Be Gigi, Who Is... 27?

Now, this is some unexpected tea. Reportedly, the newly single Leonardo DiCaprio is ready for romance again... this time, with 27-year-old model Gigi Hadid. On Sept. 7, Us Weekly reported that the actor had “his sights set” on Hadid. And if the rumors are true, he’d be breaking his infamous habit of exclusively dating women under 25. ICYMI, on Aug. 30, sources claimed that DiCaprio and model Camila Morrone broke up after four years together... coincidentally, just two months after her 25th birthday. One week later, and it looks like the Don’t Look Up actor is ready to move on, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Hadid’s on board. So, um, are DiCaprio and Hadid dating now? It sounds complicated.

“Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest,” an insider told Us Weekly on Sept. 7. “They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.” The source emphasized that Hadid just “doesn’t have her sights set on him.” Oof, sounds like DiCaprio was #friendzoned.

Despite what Hadid may or may not be feeling toward DiCaprio, dating rumors about this duo are definitely making their way around the internet. On Sept. 5, an anonymous source claimed to celeb gossip account Deuxmoi, “Gigi and Leo were together at a party at the Chateau Marmont this past weekend.” Per the eyewitness, “She came after him but they were together at a table once she came. Toby McGuire was there too.”

So was it a date or just friends sitting together at a party? Only time will tell, but I have a feeling Maguire, DiCaprio’s longtime friend, wouldn’t have crashed a romantic one-on-one.

The other big question: How is Morrone doing amid these rumors about her ex moving on? Though she and DiCaprio were reportedly “pretty serious,” it sounds like the model is taking the breakup well. A source told People on Sept. 7, “Camila is doing fine. She has a big group of friends that really care about her.” The insider added, “She is moving on with her life. She is not in contact with Leo.”

Morrone might be doing OK, but Twitter isn’t feeling the same. Following the rumors about DiCaprio and Hadid, people were quick to comment on the sitch. Some users even jokingly dubbed the romance speculation a PR stunt, designed to aid the actor’s dating reputation.

If DiCaprio and Hadid do end up dating, I truly can’t wait for the fresh batch of Twitter memes. At least, we now know one thing for sure: 27 is the new 25.