Bad Bunny's Quotes About Sex & Kendall Jenner Are Telling

Bad Bunny doesn’t like talking about his personal life — specifically, the “Yo Perreo Sola” singer has made a point to keep his relationship status ambiguous. During a Sept. 12 Vanity Fair profile, the musician didn’t sound eager to discuss his rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner. Still, he did talk about the public interest in their relationship — especially, his fans’ investment (or disappointment). Apparently, Bad Bunny “really [doesn’t] want” his fans to know about his romantic life, no matter how often he sings about sex in his music.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” he told the outlet. It’s part of the reason Bad Bunny refused to comment on the romance with Kendall. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” he said, before adding that the people in his life — close friends and family — know what’s going on. “They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything. As for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything.” (According to the interviewer, that name seemed to belong to a random fan.)

“There are people who say that artists have to put up with it,” he continued. “I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Bad Bunny and Kendall were first spotted out together in February, amid DeuxMoi rumors that the pair was at item. In August, they were spotted making out at a Drake concert. That same month, he shared a video to Instagram where you can overhear Kendall warming up to some chipmunks. “Mami, be careful,” he warned her. She asked if he meant rabies. “The mosquitoes,” he clarified. Neither has ever confirmed the romance, but he’s often spotted wearing a “K” necklace — one that looks remarkably similar to the pendant Kendall wore while filming The Kardashians. Apparently, he wore the necklace to the Vanity Fair interview, but took it off for the photoshoot at the direction of his publicist.

Despite staying mum about Kendall, Bad Bunny was more willing to talk about sex, which plays a big role in his music. “Sex is one of the most beautiful and deepest things in the world,” he said in the profile. “Maybe I’m thinking about sex a lot during my free time. I have a lot of free time.”