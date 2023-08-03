If you’ve been paying attention to this summer’s most popular trends, you’ll notice that because of the incredibly high temps, most of the season’s hottest picks revolve around swimwear. There’s no better way to stay cool than a dip in the pool or a swim in the ocean, and there’s no shortage of options for what to wear while you do it: the cut-out one-piece, the classic string bikini, the return of the swim skirt... But the most popular of all right now appears to be the thong bikini. Kendall Jenner’s thongkini pics alone are enough to give you all the style inspo you need for the rest of the 2023 season.

While big sis Kim Kardashian can usually be caught lounging in her SKIMS Swim, the supermodel isn’t far behind with the thongkini snaps she’s sprinkled throughout her Insta feed since the star of the year. Her thong bikinis have range, too, from floral prints to stripes. Unfortunately, Jenner’s most notable thongkini look — a forest green itty-bitty single-string bikini — is no longer on her IG after it made headlines for apparent Photoshopping. The bottom line, though, is that she loves a good thongkini and posts a variety of looks that still remain on main.

Below, you’ll find all the 2023 thong bikini inspo Kendall Jenner has posted so far.

Kendall Jenner In A Floral Thongkini

Back in April, Kenny honed in on the spring florals in this yellow and orange flower-adorned thong bikini set while lounging on a pool chair. She matched the warm tones with a rust-orange baseball cap.

Kendall Jenner In An All-Black Thongkini

In a more simple look, Jenner wore a black bikini set with a red baseball cap during a day at the beach.

Kendall Jenner In A Textured Stripe Thongkini

While hanging from a palm tree on a beach getaway, Jenner could be seen wearing a textured green and blue striped string bikini set.

Kendall In A Navy Thongkini And Cover-Up

Slightly more covered up while basking in the sun, KJ wore a navy bikini with a sheer cover-up dress. She accessorized with a woven beach bag and pair of black sunnies.

Kendall In A Colorful Striped Bikini

If you’re not ready for a full-on *thong* bikini, you could take a cue from Jenner’s most recent swimsuit look. Laying across the side of a boat on a recent vacay, the model wore an adorable colorful striped bikini that’s equally worthy of the ‘Gram.