Need a little assistance in the sexiness department? I'd highly recommend checking out Bad Bunny's quote about feeling sexy from his Oct. 27 interview with People. "My mom always told me I was cute, bonito, as a kid and I wouldn't believe it," the singer told People. "Today I believe it. I think that's the most important part of being sexy — believing it yourself. If you don't believe it yourself, no one will think it."

Bunny continued, "you have to feel sexy, no matter when or where. That's the most important of being sexy." Amen to that.

That's not to say Bunny doesn't have days where he doesn't feel 100 percent. "Some days you feel ugly, but other days you wake up and feel like you're the sexiest person on earth. Today is one of those days," he explained, "with a laugh," to People. "Today, I feel sexy talking to you on the phone. I feel sexy."

Bunny also feels sexy when he's doing what he loves to do. "Obviously, when I'm on stage or making music is when I feel not only sexy, but empowered and free," he noted. "The happiest. In those moments, I feel big. I feel sexy and all of the positive feelings you can imagine."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nobody asked, but I, personally, think the sexiest thing about Bunny is the way he uses his voice to shed light upon sexism. "Enough with machista violence against women," he powerfully proclaimed in Spanish as he accepted his award for Top Latin Artist at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. "Let's get educated, today in the present, for a better future." Later in his speech, the musician added a great piece of advice to any dudes listening: "If she doesn't want to dance with you, respect her."

The message of leaving women alone when they want to dance solo relates directly to his latest hit, Yo Perreo Sola. The empowering chorus, which is in Spanish, directly translates to "I twerk alone." The song also includes extremely empowering verses, like this one which, in English, translates to:

No dumb guy get close to her / The nightclub gets lit when she arrives / Men are her hobby / She’s spoiled like Nairobi / And you see her drinking from the bottle / Men and woman want her / She’s older than 20, she showed me her I.D. / She’s skeptical of love / She’s been single before it became a trend / I don’t believe in love since “Amorfoda” / The DJ plays the songs and she knows them all / She climbs on the table and screw it / When she twerks she doesn't stop / She smokes and gets turned on / She’ll call you if she needs you / But for now, she’s alone

He's a man that understands that a woman doesn't need a man to be fulfilled and, to me, that's pretty much the sexiest thing ever.