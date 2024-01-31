Let’s be real: Watching Travis Kelce ask Taylor Swift, “What’s up, sweetie?” on loop isn’t healthy for anybody. So, if you haven’t stopped rewatching 10-second clips of Swift congratulating Kelce after he won the AFC Championship, it may be time to switch things up. That does *not* mean you have to stop swooning over everybody’s favorite couple. Instead, keep things interesting by turning on a rom-com that channels the Tayvis energy.

There’s a lot to love about Swift and Kelce’s romance: the stadium-level attention, the way they are each other’s best cheerleaders, and the protective body language, to name a few. That said, your next rom-com watch should channel these same green flags.

Whether you’re into a sports-heavy rom-com (football or otherwise) or prefer a movie featuring an influential woman and golden retriever BF, there’s no shortage of romantic films to hold you over until Kelce and Swift’s next anticipated public interaction at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Read on for the 11 rom-coms every fan of Swift and Kelce’s relationship needs to add to their queue.

Fever Pitch

Darren Michaels/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

A criminally underrated rom-com, Fever Pitch is the perfect movie for hardcore Tayvis stans. The film follows Ben Wrightman (Jimmy Fallon) and Lindsey Meeks (Drew Barrymore), who start dating. However, when baseball season rolls around in the spring, Lindsey begins having doubts about their compatibility.

Turns out, Ben is a diehard Boston Red Sox fan — and dedicates most of his free time to watching the team. Though this rom-com movie features baseball instead of football, the film’s sweetness will remind fans of Swift and Kelce’s romance. Plus, there’s a grand gesture at the end that would be right at home in a Swift song.

Cinderella Story

Ron Batzdorff/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

The classic tale of Cinderella isn’t very reminiscent of Swift and Kelce’s fairytale (she doesn’t seem like someone who’d ever be covered in cinders), but the Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray retelling does fit the bill.

When their characters, Sam Montgomery and Austin Ames, share a highly-anticipated kiss at a football game, it seems like a scene out of Swift and Kelce’s very own post-game moment.

Love & Basketball

New Line Cinema

Love & Basketball follows two childhood friends as they grow up together and set out to achieve their dreams of playing professional basketball. Obviously, Swift and Kelce aren’t setting out to excel in the same field, but there are some similarities between the all-star couple and the film’s Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps).

In the movie, Monica’s a total powerhouse — perfect for anyone who prefers their rom-coms with a career-oriented female lead. Plus, her ambition and commitment to her goals might remind you of a certain someone who sings “The Man.”

High School Musical

Disney

There’s a reason fans cannot stop comparing Swift and Kelce to High School Musical’s Troy and Gabriella. There’s something about a talented singer and popular jock coming together that makes everyone pay attention — especially when the couple runs into schedule conflicts like a stadium tour in Tokyo and the Super Bowl in Las Vegas (or, you know, a basketball game and a callback audition.)

The age-old struggle between sports and showbiz made the HSM franchise one of Disney’s best — so it’s no wonder that people are just as eager to tune into the real-life version of their favorite East High couple.

Notting Hill

Polygram/Kobal/Shutterstock

TBH, Notting Hill’s most famous quote — “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her” — doesn’t really sound like Swift. But the dynamics of the movie do sound like Swift and Kelce: Superstar meets boy, brings fame to his life, and they (eventually) live happily ever after.

OK, so Kelce has a much more competitive, attention-grabbing job than the character in the movie (who runs a travel bookshop), but still. There’s even a scene of the couple walking the red carpet together, perfect for those hoping Kelce will join Swift at the Grammys.

Silver Linings Playbook

Weinstein Company

Silver Linings Playbook doesn’t have too much in common with Swift and Kelce’s love story, and yet the Philadelphia Eagles are in the background of both romances.

In the Oscar-winning movie, Pat Solitano (Bradley Cooper) is a big Eagles fan — and so is his father, played by Robert DeNiro. Meanwhile, in Swift and Kelce’s relationship, the Chiefs player’s brother Jason Kelce plays on the Eagles. The movie also suggests that Pat and Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence) bring the football team good luck when they spend time together — something Chiefs fans are starting to think about Swift and Kelce, too.

The Broken Hearts Club

Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

This film follows six gay best friends as they navigate life together, touching on themes of friendship, chosen family, and romance. The crew also happens to play on a softball team together.

The movie features an all-star cast, including Timothy Olyphant, Zach Braff, and Billy Porter. The plot might not be reminiscent of Swift and Kelce’s ‘ship, but it’s still a great watch for anyone whose interest in sports-themed rom-coms has been piqued.

Wimbledon

Moviestore/Shutterstock

For any tennis-core fans, Wimbledon is the ideal athletic rom-com. Kirsten Dunst and Paul Bettany star in the movie as professional tennis players, both competing at Wimbledon. Lizzie Bradbury (Dunst) is just beginning to reach her full potential, while Peter Colt (Bettany) is nearly ready to give up the sport for good.

As the couple grows closer, their relationship attracts media attention — sound familiar? — and leads to high-stakes competition scenes, perfect for any sports (or Tayvis) fan.

Bend It Like Beckham

Kintop Pictures

The ultimate feel-good football (the British kind) flick? Bend It Like Beckham. It’s more about friendship than romance, but still hits all the marks of a classic rom-com. Starring Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers, this movie focuses on a semi-pro female soccer team as they navigate friendships, family dynamics, and romance.

Again, this one’s not an exact replica of Swift and Kelce’s love story, but it’s a good watch for anyone who’s a fan of emotionally resonant sports movies.

The Cutting Edge

Rob Mc Ewan/Mgm/Pathe/Kobal/Shutterstock

Skating movies are an underrated niche (Ice Princess? Miracle? Need I say more?), and now’s as good a time as any to rectify that. The Cutting Edge follows a professional figure skater and former ice hockey player as they team up to compete in the Olympics.

Although they don’t initially get along, their connection grows throughout the film as they go from reluctant teammates to something more romantic. And there’s an unexpected Kelce tie-in — the Chiefs tight end did play ice hockey back in the day.

Long Shot

Lionsgate

On first glance, it might not seem like Long Shot has much connecting it to Swift and Kelce’s ship (even if Kelce is currently sporting a beard that looks a lot like Seth Rogen’s).

But the story of a powerful woman falling for an unexpected partner — someone who’s goofy and brings out the playful side in her — is definitely Tayvis-coded. Lest you forget Kelce’s resonant speech after winning the AFC Championship: “You gotta fight for your right to party.”