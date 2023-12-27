There are two things that are always a good idea: watching rom-coms and listening to Taylor Swift. To be fair, both activities have some overlap. Swift’s discography is full of stories — personal anecdotes, depictions of family, and, yes, tales of romance. Most romantic comedies do the same; they just run for an average of two hours instead of three minutes.

But choosing just one rom-com to watch, when there are so many classics available to stream, can be a challenge. Your best bet? Referring back to your favorite era to make the decision for you. As anyone who’s seen the Eras Tour (live or in theaters) knows, your go-to Swift album says a lot about you.

Whether your prefer her country twang in debut or her stripped-down sound in Folklore, your favorite Swift era can help you figure out your next must-watch film.

Debut: Sweet Home Alabama

Buena Vista Pictures

If you’re a debut stan, you appreciate country accents and small town love stories. Yes, this movie does feel a bit like an elevated Hallmark plot — career-driven city girl returns to her hometown only to be charmed by the quaint surroundings and her ex who never left — but it’s got plenty of chemistry, humor, and iconic one-liners (“You have a baby... in a bar!”) Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas, and Patrick Dempsey lead the A-list cast, a trio that’s hard to beat.

Fearless: What A Girl Wants

Warner Bros. Pictures

Fans of Fearless like exploring themes of young love and self-discovery. With songs like “Fifteen” and “Hey Stephen,” Swift’s sophomore album chronicles the teenage experience, much like What A Girl Wants. The coming-of-age rom com follows Amanda Bynes’ character as she travels alone to London to meet her father for the first time. While there, she’s stuck between embracing tradition (and her British family) and staying true to her roots. Plus, there’s a special mother-daughter relationship at the film’s center — a perfect touch of sentimentality for fans of “The Best Day.”

Speak Now: Someone Great

Sarah Shatz / Netflix

Someone Great gives a close-up look at a complicated breakup, with scenes of the couple’s pre-breakup relationship sprinkled throughout the film. It’s not a classic romantic comedy, but its mix of melancholy and optimism is reminiscent of the vibes in Speak Now. (Although Swift’s “Clean” technically inspired the movie, and the movie, in turn, sparked her song “Death By A Thousand Cuts.”)

For Speak Now stans, The Proposal is another must-watch. Spoiler alert: The movie features an interrupted wedding, perfect for fans of the album’s titular song.

Red: You’ve Got Mail

Warner Bros. Pictures

Two pieces of pop culture that scream “fall” more than any other: Swift’s Red album and a rom-com featuring Meg Ryan. In the opening sequence of You’ve Got Mail, Tom Hanks’ character writes, “Don't you love New York in the fall? It makes me wanna buy school supplies. I would send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address.”

The only line in media that is potentially more autumnal? Swift singing, “autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place,” in “All Too Well.” For hardcore Red fans, another classic Meg Ryan masterpiece should be on deck next: When Harry Met Sally. Come for Billy Crystal’s iconic cable knit sweater, and stay for the ultimate story of friends to lovers.

1989: The Big Sick

Amazon Studios Lionsgate

As her first pop album, 1989 marks a modern update to Swift’s musical catalogue. To match the vibe in rom-com form, pick up The Big Sick. The movie, which is based on a true story, isn’t quite as cheesy and predictable as others in this genre. The film tells quite a few intricate stories that are full of surprises, much like this record from Swift. Plus, by the end of the movie, you’ll have a new appreciation for “Welcome To New York.”

Reputation: Crazy Rich Asians

Warner Bros. Pictures

Reputation tells the story of a love that beats all the odds — defying criticism from outside voices. The album’s bursting with images of varying degrees of wealth, from “drinking beer out of plastic cups” to “whiskey on ice.” The plot of Crazy Rich Asians plays on those same themes and will make you want to listen to “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” on repeat.

Lover: Red, White & Royal Blue

Prime Video

Lover is one of Swift’s most rom-com-friendly albums, especially if you’re a fan of a man with an accent (shoutout to “London Boy”). With that in mind, Red, White & Royal Blue is the perfect romance to stream. It’s heartfelt and horny — just like Lover. For a tamer watch, check out Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in Notting Hill. The movie’s iconic line, “I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love me,” is so “The Archer”-coded.

Folklore: The Notebook

New Line Cinema

Folklore has a tenuous love triangle at its center between Betty, August, and James. As a whole, the album discusses a complex love story — complete with infidelity and missed connections. The Notebook covers similar ground. Plus, Noah building an entire house for Allie is extremely “Mirrorball.”

Evermore: Ever After

Stephen Morley/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Folklore’s sister album Evermore embraces whimsy. As a retelling of Cinderella, Ever After does the same — plus the cast includes Drew Barrymore, Dougray Scott, and Anjelica Houston. It’s not just the overarching themes that match up, though. Swift’s “Tolerate It” could be written about the stepmother’s treatment of Danielle (aka Cinderella). “Gold Rush” could easily describe all the women vying for the prince’s attention. “Marjorie” feels reminiscent of Danielle’s emotions toward her deceased father. For Evermore diehards, Ever After deserves a place on your to-watch list.

Midnights: Hitch

Sony Pictures

Hitch, starring Will Smith and Eva Mendes, is the perfect rom-com to pair with your Midnights jam sesh. The movie mirrors plenty of the album’s messages of love lost and love hard-won. Plus, the character Hitch acts as the ultimate “Mastermind” throughout the movie, helping men achieve their dream relationship with some serious scheming. For people who truly love this song, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days is another rom-com full of artful plotting — and the unstoppable duo of Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey.