Kristin Cavallari Denied Those Love Triangle Rumors With A Funny IG

Love triangles are over. At least, they are for Kristin Cavallari. The Hills alum and Very Cavallari star took to her Instagram Stories to address the dating rumors surrounding her and Southern Charm cast members Austen Kroll and Craig Conover. According to her, the rumors of being “involved in a love triangle” are “not true.” Long story short: Cavallari is single, and she’s tired of the speculation.

“Let’s clear up some gossip bullsh*t,” Cavallari captioned an IG Story on July 22, and she proceeded to do exactly that. “There’s a little something that I feel like I should clear up. I do not feel like I owe anybody an explanation. Normally, I don’t comment on this stuff. However, these rumors have been going on for about a year now,” she said, per Us Weekly.

Her explanation? They’re just friends. Really, it’s that simple. Cavallari continued, “I haven’t dated anybody in a few months. These two guys who I have been linked to for the past year are my friends. That’s it.” Plus, she added that she’s never been involved with either Kroll or Conover. “I’ve never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them. It’s possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man.”

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

TL;DR: History is not repeating itself. “My one and only love triangle was documented in high school,” Cavallari added, referring to her dramatic saga with Stephen Colletti and Lauren Conrad that was chronicled on Laguna Beach. That show was seriously good — can she really blame us for wanting a repeat?

Cavallari added, “If you love all of this gossip and drama, that’s fine. But look at it for what it is. It’s entertainment. It’s gossip. It’s like a massive game of telephone... Maybe there’s a little seed of truth, but all of the details are messy.” (To my extreme disappointment, she did not share all of the “messy” details.)

There you have it, Cavallari is steering clear of love triangles. Maybe high school does end, after all.