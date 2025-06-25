Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler’s Custody Agreement, Explained

Kristin Cavallari wants to clarify her co-parenting arrangement and custody agreement with her ex-husband Jay Cutler. The duo, who were married from 2013 to 2022, have three children together: Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor. Though their custody situation was mentioned on a recent episode of her reality show Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Cavallari said that a “wonky” edit misconstrued their dynamic. She decided to clarify things in a June 24 episode of her podcast, Let’s Be Honest.

“I am so sick of talking about my marriage because it's like ... let's all move on,” Cavallari said. “It's important for me to say I've never gotten a penny from my ex-husband ... It's important for me to clear up because that's why I work so hard is because I'm supporting three children.”

According to Cavallari, their arrangement has evolved over the years, going between split custody to her having full custody. “I have my kids most of the time,” she explained of their current status. “There's another part in this episode ... where the edit is a little wonky because I say, ‘You know, I got my kids full time’ and then it's like, ‘So I only have every other weekend.’ Let me just clear this up, I did have my kids full-time for a while and now I have them except for every other weekend.”

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I'm not going to get into the reasoning [and] the legality around it, but I thought that was weird,” she added.

Cavallari also clarified the finances of their divorce. “Everyone thinks that my ex-husband gave me money. I didn't get any money. I haven't gotten any money. I didn't get any money in the divorce. I don't get anything for child support,” Cavallari continued. “That was never even on the table, to be quite honest with you. I’ve never even wanted it, so that's why it was important to me to clear that up on the show.”

Previously, Cavallari described co-parenting as the “ultimate test in life.”