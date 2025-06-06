Kristin Cavallari Says She & Glen Powell “Dry Humped”

Turns out, Kristin Cavallari had a steamy hookup with everyone’s favorite celebrity crush, Glen Powell. During the June 4 premiere of her new show Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Cavallari confirmed that she and Powell “dry humped” in Greece.

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour follows Cavallari on her Let's Be Honest podcast tour. In Episode 1, her best friend, Justin Anderson, shared the hookup tidbit when a fan asked for an update on Cavallari’s love life at her show in Atlanta, Georgia.

“She recently went on a date with — she’s gonna be so mad at me actually — with Glen Powell!” Anderson revealed, per E!. “And I wanted it to happen so badly! Top Gun, b*tch!” Cue the crowd’s thunderous applause.

From her spot on stage, Cavallari yelled, “Oh my God ... Justin!” She then looked down, away from the audience, seemingly embarrassed by her BFF’s candor.

But in a flashback scene, the duo shared more details about Cavallari’s encounter with Powell. “We were partying in Greece, and then Glen just came up,” Anderson recalled. Cavallari added, “Literally ran into me.”

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“And then you guys had a really fun night together,” Anderson said. Still, Cavallari wanted to make one thing clear: “I never f*cked him. I’m just putting that out there.”

Still, Cavallari and Powell’s interaction was not exactly platonic. “You guys dry humped though,” Anderson said. Cavallari confirmed he was telling the truth. “Yeah, we did,” she responded.

As the TV show switched back over to the live podcast, Cavallari insisted that she never intended for the hookup to become public knowledge. “OK, I have to go on record,” she told the crowd. “When this comes out, I had nothing to f*cking do with it!”

Powell has not responded to Cavallari’s dry humping revelation, but he tends to keep quiet about his love life. Back in April, the Anyone But You actor played it coy when asked those Sydney Sweeney dating rumors. (Sweeney attended Powell’s sister’s wedding this spring). “You know, timing is everything in this world, isn’t it? [Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends, and it was a hell of a wedding,” he said on Today With Jenna & Friends.

Here’s hoping he offers as cheeky of a response when it comes to Cavallari.