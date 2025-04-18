Glen Powell knows the power of a good co-star — even those on the plate. The Texas-native has ventured beyond the silver screen and just launched his very own line of organic condiments.

Smash Kitchen, which he co-founded alongside Sameer Mehta and Sean Kane, is Powell’s reimagined line of classic pantry staples like ketchup, mustard, and BBQ sauce with some remixed flavors like Organic Hot Honey Ketchup and Organic Spicy Mayonnaise. In Smash Kitchen’s press release, Powell says, “Growing up around epic barbecue feasts at our family ranch in Texas, food was always an expression of love.” After discovering some of the questionable ingredients that go into other sauces, the Anyone But You star wanted to create a “clean condiment brand” to bring to his family gatherings instead.

To celebrate Smash Kitchen’s launch on April 2, Powell hosted parties in NYC and Los Angeles for his celebrity friends, like Leonardo DiCaprio, Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, and Jake Shane, along with other guests to try the full lineup of eight condiments.

While I wasn’t available for the launch party, I did get my hands on Smash Kitchen to do a taste test at home. Each individual item is around $5 now at Walmart and Walmart.com. Below is my honest review and ranking of Glen Powell’s Smash Kitchen condiments:

8. Organic Real Mayonnaise ($4-$5)

There’s nothing wrong with this creamy mayonnaise to get it the bottom spot on my ranking; I’m just not a huge mayonnaise person. Other than it being organic mayonnaise, made with cage-free eggs, this was nothing special in terms of taste. I do, however, plan to use it on my turkey sandwiches, as well as any dressings, potato salads, or deviled eggs that need it. You can also get this as an 11.25-ounce bottle or a 16-ounce jar.

Rating: 3/5

7. Organic Dijon Mustard ($4)

This was a basic Dijon mustard with nothing too special to make it stand out. It’s still delicious and would be so great on a sandwich. Just don’t expect to taste something super unique, unless you can really tell the difference between organic mustard seeds, vinegar, and spices.

Rating: 4/5

6. Organic Spicy Mayonnaise ($5)

Once again, I’m not a mayonnaise girly, so I probably wouldn’t buy this if I were just strolling the aisles of my grocery store. However, this does have a unique creamy and spicy flavor that would go amazing on a burger. It actually tastes like the sauce that comes on the burgers in Tom Holland’s Bero meal kits from Emmy Squared Pizza. This would also be fire with french fries or tots, if you like having a mayonnaise-based dipping sauce.

Rating: 4/5

5. Organic Yellow Mustard ($2-$4)

Is this a basic yellow mustard like French’s Classic Yellow Mustard? Yes. However, I could really taste the organic mustard seeds and vinegar. It also has a nice organic texture that makes me feel like I'm eating something fresh from the farm rather than just the grocery store. I plan on using this on my sandwiches, hot dogs this summer, and my favorite snack, a soft pretzel. The yellow mustard also comes in two sizes, an 8-ounce or 20-ounce bottle, depending on how much you need.

Rating: 4.25/5

4. Organic Classic Tomato Ketchup ($3-$4)

It feels weird giving basic ketchup fourth place, but I really enjoyed Powell’s version. It tastes like the Heinz version, but with a little spicy kick. I noticed right away the organic vinegar and chili pepper powder that gave this condiment its subtle bite. It’s not too spicy, though. There’s just enough to make it stand out among the rest of the plain ketchups out there. There are 15-ounce and 20-ounce bottles for you to use with your fries, hamburgers, and hot dogs.

Rating: 4.25/5

3. Organic American Style BBQ Sauce ($4)

I sort of wish Powell just made a full collection of barbecue sauces, because as a Texan, he really nailed it. The American-style BBQ sauce in this drop has that classic sweet and spicy flavor that works with everything from pulled pork to chicken wings. I’ve been using it almost every day for sandwiches or BBQ-style rice bowls. It has a light smokiness mixed with sweetness from the organic cane sugar, molasses, and pineapple juice concentrate. Speaking of which, I can’t wait to try this on a Hawaiian BBQ chicken sandwich with a slice of grilled pineapple this summer.

Rating: 4.5

2. Organic Hot Honey Ketchup ($4)

As much as I enjoyed the plain ketchup in Powell’s collection, the Hot Honey Ketchup is where it’s at. This is exactly what I wanted from Powell — aka something unique and delicious. I’ve never had a spicy ketchup with such a strong honey flavor, which is what this is, so kudos to him for giving me something new. It’s going to be hard for Powell to compete with classic staples like French’s mustard and Heinz’s ketchup, but the Hot Honey Ketchup is where he has the potential to shine on grocery shelves.

I can’t get over how great this smoky and spicy ketchup is with such a strong organic honey presence on top. I’ll be dipping all my fries into this and putting it on every burger and hot dog I eat at home.

Rating: 5/5

1. Organic Hot Honey BBQ Sauce ($4)

Even though the Hot Honey Ketchup was a surprise hit that might be my personal go-to, this Hot Honey BBQ Sauce is the best of the collection. Powell has the same amount of chemistry with BBQ sauce as he does with all his co-stars. They just make sense together, and this has a nice mix of sweet and spicy flavors. This will be coming with me to every barbecue I get invited to this spring and summer.

Rating: 5/5