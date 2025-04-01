Cyndy Powell, aka Glen Powell’s mom, is weighing in on the rumors that her son is dating Sydney Sweeney, his Anyone But You co-star. ICYMI, after Sweeney reportedly called off her wedding to longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino, she was spotted with Glen in Dallas, Texas — and even attended his sister’s wedding. But according to Cyndy, the “silly” dating rumors are completely untrue and there is “nothing going on behind closed doors.”

“They're definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there with her friend,” Cyndy told the Daily Mail. According to her, Sweeney is just “really close friends” with the whole Powell family.

“He's the kindest person and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend,” Cyndy continued. “They've been friends for so long. They've known each other for so long and they've both been single and together and with other people. They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point. But he's got so many friends that care about him and he cares about, and he's got a really nice group of friends that they kind of take care of each other. It's really nice.”

Cyndy also would not say if she could see a potential romance in Glen and Sweeney’s future. “That is none of my business. I just want what's best for everybody,” she told the outlet. “I just want somebody that loves him unconditionally and he loves unconditionally, and they take care of each other and live happily ever after.”

But she does not think her son will be settling down anytime soon. “Too busy right now. But he's a family man. He wants a family and he wants his happily ever after. It's just not right now,” she added.

Rumors of Sweeney and Davino’s split started in March. According to sources, Sweeney called off their engagement to “focus on her career.” The insider told People, “Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects. What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it.”

“She's not ready to settle down,” the source added. “They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.”