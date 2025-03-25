Things may not be so euphoric in Sydney Sweeney’s love life. Since early 2025, the actor’s longtime relationship with Jonathan Davino has been mired by speculation of a quiet breakup, and now she appears to have dropped her biggest hint yet that she may be single for the first time in years.

Rumors that Sweeney may have split from her partner of seven years first sparked in February, when reports surfaced that the couple was postponing their wedding. According to TMZ, Sweeney and Davino were planning to tie the knot in May, but then suddenly decided to indefinitely delay the nuptials, with sources saying they were too busy with other endeavors at the time.

Then, TMZ reported in the middle of March that Sweeney had taken up an extended residence at the Beverly Hills Hotel, notably staying there solo. She also attended Paris Fashion Week earlier this month without Davino anywhere in sight.

Sweeney finally gave her most telling hint about what’s going on when fans noticed she subtly deleted a romantic pic of her and Davino smooching from an Instagram carousel. At the start of 2025, Sweeney shared a photo dump of her last few days of 2024. The collection got a good amount of attention at the time, because the final slide was a very rare pic of the actor locking lips with her restaurateur fiancé.

However, as celeb gossip page DeuxMoi pointed out on March 24, Sweeney has since edited the IG carousel to remove this last photo. Considering the rest of the post is still up, with only that picture carefully erased from the collection, it certainly looks like Sweeney had a lot of intention behind the editing choice.

Sweeney and Davino have been together for at least seven years, having first been romantically linked in 2018. They began sparking engagement rumors in 2022, which they later confirmed, although aside from that, they’ve kept things incredibly private. Even when all that gossip about Sweeney and her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell’s chemistry took over the internet in 2023, Sweeney maintained that she and Davino had never faltered in their love.

But now, it’s beginning to look like this behind-closed-doors relationship may be starting to crumble.