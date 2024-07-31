In Elite Daily’s series At The Moment, celebs dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. Below, actor Dylan Sprouse talks about his latest film The Duel, becoming an executive producer, and how he *really* feels about his brother, Cole Sprouse, calling him “stubborn.”

Dylan Sprouse is stepping into some new shoes. The 31-year-old actor is adding executive producer to his résumé with the release of his latest film, The Duel. Dylan stars as Colin, a guy who betrays his best friend, Woody (Callan McAuliffe), by sleeping with his girlfriend, Abbie (Rachel Matthews). In response, Woody challenges Colin to an old-fashioned duel to the death.

The dark comedy rides the line between surreal humor and drama, and is “intentionally vague,” according to the former Disney Channel star. “That’s what makes it so fun,” he tells Elite Daily. “Because at the very end, everyone talks or argues, depending on what they think is right.” That excitement is why he donned the EP hat for this project.

“I was one of the first people the co-writers and co-directors, Justin Matthews and Luke Spencer Roberts, sent the script to, and I said, ‘I really want to help you guys make this movie a reality,’” he says. The film, which was shot during lockdown, finally makes its way to theaters on July 31.

While IMDb lists Dylan as an EP on 2011’s The Suite Life Movie, he says that previous credit is a “misnomer.” “The Duel was a lot more hands-on, let’s put it that way,” he says. But the former Disney star says he isn’t looking to get behind the camera again in the future.

“I’m one of those people who can’t do all of the roles at the same time on set,” he says. In fact, Dylan believes it’s “cliché” when actors become directors. “You’re not going to bring anything to it I haven’t already seen, and there are a million people who I think are better suited at doing it,” he says.

The former Suite Life actor admits he has strong opinions. When his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, was on Call Her Daddy in 2023, he described Dylan as “stubborn” and “pigheaded.” Dylan would argue with that, though. “He’s not right about that,” he says. “I think we’re both pretty stubborn.” While he’d admit that he can be “hotheaded,” Dylan thinks both Cole and himself are similarly headstrong.

While Dylan’s never challenged anyone to a duel, he’s no stranger to confrontation. “I’ve been in some pretty nasty fights,” the actor admits. “I just lost a good friend, and it didn’t end well. That’s why I think The Duel speaks to so many people who have been in situations like that.”

Below, Dylan shares the revenge he’s gotten on Cole, marrying his first crush, and the acting advice he received from his Big Daddy co-star Adam Sandler.

Elite Daily: Do you have any advice for someone who’s fighting with their best friend?

Dylan Sprouse: If they’re guys, I’d just say have a beer and get some food. That’s usually the way to end arguments between any men, I’ve found. Just talk it out, and make sure that there’s nothing left on the table.

ED: If Colin and Woody were to work it out on a remix a la Charli XCX and Lorde on “Girl, So Confusing,” what would you want Colin to say in his verse?

DS: I love you. I’m sorry. Give me a hug. I’ll never do it again. And I’m not even talking to her anymore.

ED: Describe The Duel in three emojis.

DS: The two men fencing, the happy laughing face, and then I would do the crying sad face. Like the tragedy and comedy acting masks.

I’m a very vengeful person, particularly when it comes to my brother.

ED: Have you ever gotten revenge on someone? And if so, what did you do?

DS: I’m a very vengeful person, particularly when it comes to my brother. If he eats my food, I will eat twice the amount of his. I’ll go over to his house and steal his clothes if he wears mine. So things like that.

ED: Favorite historical duel?

DS: The duel regarded by Abraham Lincoln to have begun to take place but never did take place.

ED: Favorite feud in TV or film?

DS: Godzilla versus King Ghidorah.

ED: Most controversial hot take?

DS: Avocados and eggs should never, ever, ever be on a BLT.

ED: Is there any quote or moment from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody that you still hear from fans to this day?

DS: Definitely “honey mist auburn.” That one I get all the time. Besides that, it’s just people asking me to do the mouse ears Disney Channel thing. Not going to do that for you.

ED: Who would win in a duel: Zack or Cody?

DS: I don’t get the feeling that they would duel. I think that they would fight someone together. They’re better together.

ED: Like Mr. Moseby?

DS: Yeah. That’s the duel of the century.

ED: Dream co-star?

DS: I’d love to work with Kurt Russell.

ED: Character you’d like to play next?

DS: I’m getting in shape currently, so I would love to play literally anything on the Warhammer 40,000 series that was announced.

To a degree, I’m trying to emulate with this project a little bit of what Adam’s done with his own life and Happy Madison Productions.

ED: Your first film role was in 1999’s Big Daddy. What was the best piece of advice you got from Adam Sandler?

DS: It’s what Adam doesn’t say, how he acts, and how he composes himself, that I really think are the biggest takeaways. To a degree, I’m trying to emulate a little bit of what Adam’s done with his own life and Happy Madison Productions with this project.

I’d like to continue working with my talented friends on projects together where we can all be happy, make a living, and live the lives that we want. [That’s something that I would love to emulate.] In that way, we’re getting closer with The Duel than we have before.

ED: Biggest ick?

DS: Loudly chewing. I hate that and mukbangs. Because I love food Instagrams, the algorithm thought that I must also love to see people eating a table’s worth of octopus. I’m like, “I don’t want that,” and that goes hand in hand with the chewing thing.

Guys, you can do anything, as long as you’re medium handsome and a little fun.

ED: First celeb crush?

DS: When I was young, I watched Troy for the first time. I thought Diane Kruger was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen at that point. But when I became a teenager, my legitimate crush was Barbara Palvin, and now I’m married to her. So, that’s manifesting. Guys, you can do anything, as long as you’re medium handsome and a little fun.

ED: What’s more important to you: bro code or love?

DS: Is that not the same?

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.