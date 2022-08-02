Dylan and Cole Sprouse — otherwise known as the dynamic duo known for wreaking havoc on the hit show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody — are officially turning 30. On Thursday, Aug. 4, in honor of their birthday, you can stay at no other than the “Tipton” hotel, thanks to a special Suite Life of Zack & Cody stay through Hotels.com. ICYMI, the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel is actually the real-life “Tipton” that they used in exterior shots for the show in Boston, where The Suite Life took place. It’s located in the heart of the city, with plenty of luxurious amenities to enjoy just like the twins did when they got up to trouble.

If you watched The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, you’ll instantly recognize the hotel’s exterior from the show. While the interior of the hotel wasn’t used for filming, the Fairmont Copley Plaza is an ideal place to stay in historic Boston with its location in the Back Bay neighborhood, near the Boston Commons and Public Gardens, Newbury Street, Theater District, Chinatown, and Fenway. It also has an on-site restaurant, rooftop terrace, and access to a nearby golf course and kayaking activities. You can even check out the “Gold Lounge” where Zack and Cody’s mom, Carey, performed on the show to earn their stay.

This August, nightly rates for the Fairmont Copley Plaza start at $408 per night, but if you really want a taste of the “Suite Life,” you could also splurge on the Presidential Suite, which is kind of like the one Zack and Cody stayed in. You’ll probably end up acting more like “London Tipton,” though, because this is surely the life for only the most fabulous. The 1,600 square foot suite starts at $5,500 per night on Hotels.com, and comes with a full dining room as well as a sitting and TV room.

Staying at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel is a fun opportunity to take a nostalgic trip that’s themed like the iconic ‘00s sitcom. While visiting, you can also venture off on a self-guided Suite Life of Zack and Cody Tour around Boston. Make sure to head to Fenway Park and witness the Red Sox play their rivals, the Yankees, just like in one of the show’s episodes, or reenact your own “Boston Tea Party” in a parking lot. Just make sure not to run too fast to the revolving door out of excitement, or the hotel manager might yell after you, “no running in my lobby!”