As evidenced by her correcting photographers on the Lisa Frankenstein red carpet last year, Barbara Palvin is proud to be Mrs. Sprouse. The 31-year-old model married actor Dylan Sprouse in 2023, and the two remain one of the cutest couples in Hollywood.

One of the secrets to their adorable marriage is coordinated fashion. Dylan, 32, tells Elite Daily that whenever the two are spotted in matching looks, it’s “certainly on purpose.” (Unlike fellow Disney alum Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s happy accidents.) “I love doing that,” Barbara says of complementing her husband’s attire. “Even when it’s just day-to-day, I always wait until he gets dressed and then I dress like him.”

One of Barbara’s favorite coordinated looks comes from the Fendi show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in 2020. “That was very different. I really did love that one,” she says of their harmonized pink aesthetic. A close second is from Express’ Spring 2025 campaign, which the two star in.

Barbara and Dylan’s individual styles take center stage in the new Dress to Express campaign, which Dylan’s twin brother, Cole Sprouse, shot in New York City. “The vibes were good on set,” Barbara says. “I love working with Dylan. He always makes the shoot really fun and makes me feel really comfortable.”

This marked the first time Barbara ever worked with her brother-in-law, whom she says was also “super professional,” adding that he “made me look really good in the pictures, so I’m very happy about that.”

Below, Barbara and Dylan share more about their favorite looks, the clothes they steal from each other’s closets, plus their current Valentine’s Day plans.

Elite Daily: How would you describe your style and aesthetic?

Dylan Sprouse: I grew up in California. I’m a textile, workwear guy; I throw on boots. My style has a Western edge to it because that’s what I grew up in.

Barbara Palvin: Casual chic. I like to be comfortable in what I wear, but still look elegant.

ED: Since you like to coordinate outfits, is there a look from the campaign that you loved wearing together?

BP: I really liked wearing this nice dress.

DS: I like the one where you’re in the red sweater and the skirt.

BP: How is that coordinated? You’re not in a skirt and red sweater.

DS: I was wearing red. Maybe I’m just biased because I like Barbara in a skirt.

BP: He always wants me skirts, but I always copy what he’s wearing. So if you would only put on a skirt, I would be in a skirt too.

DS: I do have a kilt somewhere at my old house, so maybe we can coordinate tartan.

ED: Finish this sentence: Couples who dress alike are...

BP: Happier.

DS: Have separation anxiety.

BP: No. Couples who dress alike are smart and happy.

ED: Since you often wear similar clothes, do you ever raid each other’s closets?

DS: She boyfriend sweaters me a lot.

BP: I always raid his closet. Well, now my closet is filled with elegant pants, but before I didn’t have good ones, so I would steal his suit pants and very low-rise, baggy pants.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ED: So the best discovery you've made from his closet are the pants?

BP: And his sweaters, T-shirts that I can sleep in, and his sweatpants. But he steals my socks.

DS: I do. I have sock kleptomania.

BP: You don’t even steal a pair. You steal one from this one, one from that one, and I never have a matching sock.

DS: That’s because we have all of our socks in a big box.

ED: Dylan, you said that Barbara was your first celebrity crush. What was it about her style that really caught your eye?

DS: I don’t think it was her style that caught my eye at first. It was her eyes.

BP: My style’s gotten better.

DS: I’ve always liked your style. I am a self-proclaimed cozy guy, so I thought it was really nice to meet someone who wasn’t afraid to dress down, be relaxed, and hang out in whatever she felt comfortable in while still being on the highest level of beauty like she was. I was used to seeing the opposite, and that always annoyed me. I’m like, “Dude, if we’re going to go out and get barbecue, you don’t need to be dressed elegantly.”

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

ED: Barbara, have you noticed an upgrade in Dylan’s style since you got together?

BP: Definitely. There’s less socks showing and rolled pants. Even my parents laughed when they first saw you with the socks on. The thing is I love Dylan’s style, and I love that he’s even creative with his outfits. I wish I was more confident to do that sometimes. But lately, he’s dressing more elegantly. He’s in his 30s.

DS: I had to grow up.

ED: What’s the best fashion advice you’ve given each other?

BP: Dylan told me to “wear whatever you feel comfortable in.” I take that with me everywhere now. Before we would leave somewhere, it would be a mental breakdown. I’m like, “I don’t know what to wear. I don’t feel good.” And then he would just calm me down and just say whatever I feel comfortable in.

DS: The best advice I gave you that you never took was when you sleep, you dress like an 1800s grandmother. Like a sleep bonnet and a candle holder.

BP: I have pajamas that are Harry Potter pajamas. They’re muumuus.

DS: They’re like a huge rectangular shirt that goes down to her ankles.

BP: To my knees. I enjoy them.

DS: That would be my one piece of advice. Everything else, you’re doing great.

ED: Valentine’s Day is coming up. Do you guys have any plans right now?

BP: Not yet. I’m waiting for Dylan to plan it. He hasn’t asked me to be his valentine yet, so who knows? Maybe I don’t have a valentine this year.

DS: I thought the ring would do that for me. We usually have to plan Valentine’s Day last minute because we travel so often for our jobs. We need to figure out exactly what days we are around. We’ve also had Valentine’s Days that weren’t on Valentine’s Day, but I have a few things circling around. Nothing set in stone.

ED: What’s the most romantic gift that the other one has given you for Valentine’s Day?

BP: The most romantic thing I’ve given Dylan was when I made every room into a sense. It was like the five senses, and every room was a different one. We watched a movie and I bought all the snacks and drinks and everything was pink and red.

DS: I liked the touch room.

BP: I had bought these diffusers and candles, and I gave him a massage on his back. The smell was a bath with all the bath bombs and all that. That was the most romantic one I did.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

DS: I don’t remember my most romantic gift. They’re all pretty romantic.

BP: We haven’t had a lot of luck with Valentine’s Day. Two years ago, it was right after the Super Bowl, so we were just really hungover and dying in bed.

DS: Sometimes that is romantic.

BP: The best one was really when we picked our cookbook, what to cook, and we made it together. We just dressed up nicely at home.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.