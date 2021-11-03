Here's Why Everyone's So Pumped About The Top Gun Remake

It’s officially the age of the remake, and a beloved classic film is getting a refresh. Top Gun — the 1986 moving starring Tom Cruise, Meg Ryan, and Val Kilmer — is coming back to the silver screen in 2022 with a new story and probably a whole lotta new quotes that’ll live on long after the credits roll. While the project is still a little way’s off, these details about Top Gun: Maverick, including intel on the premiere date, cast, and trailer, will make you want to grab your bomber jacket and aviators.

Even though the film — which is expected to be released in the spring of 2022 — isn’t gonna hit theaters this year, the promo for Top Gun: Maverick is already in the works. In a strange turn of events, Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette had a Top Gun-themed date on Nov. 2 to promote the film. And after watching the contestants tell Michelle their feelings while experiencing g-force training, the need for speed, rivalry, and nicknames is as evident today as it was in the ‘80s.

With the help of two stars of the upcoming film, Bachelorette Michelle has a new generation of viewers excited to see what the Top Gun fandom is all about. If you’re already considering investing in a Tom Cruise-style flight suit for Halloween next year, here’s what you need to know about the Top Gun sequel that’ll have you calling your bestie “Iceman” before long.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Top Gun: Maverick Premiere Date

The Top Gun sequel has been highly anticipated since the ‘80s, but even more so in the past few years. The film was originally supposed to be released in July 2019 but was delayed for close to a year... and then another year... and then another year due to COVID-19. This film’s release has been pushed over and over again, but it looks like it’ll finally hit theaters on May 27, 2022. This release will happen close to four years since the movie started filming, but considering how strong the fandom still is, it’ll hopefully be worth the wait.

Top Gun: Maverick Cast

One of the most exciting things about the Top Gun sequel is that fans can expect to see the original cast return to the screen. Instead of just a remake, Top Gun: Maverick is a continuation of the first film, and it’ll show what’s been going down in the years since fans last saw the iconic characters. Tom Cruise returns to the franchise as Maverick while Val Kilmer reprises his role as Iceman.

Miles Teller (War Dogs), Glen Powell (Set It Up), Jennifer Connelly (He's Just Not That Into You), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Ed Harris (Westworld), and Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) join Cruise and Kilmer for a star-studded sequel that’s sure to cause aviator sales to skyrocket.

Top Gun: Maverick Trailer

More to come...