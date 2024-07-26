“I’m so embarrassing,” Paige DeSorbo says on our call. She’s cuddled up in bed with her new cat, Daphne, and reminiscing on the time she DMed Olivia Culpo a few years ago to ask how she keeps her skin so hydrated when she travels.

As a reality TV star and podcast host, DeSorbo is always in front of the camera — but as someone with adult acne, it’s been a struggle to keep her skin clear. It’s one of the reasons she recently partnered with Face Reality Skincare for their Dear Acne campaign.

“I started having acne at an odd time,” she tells Elite Daily. “It wasn’t until my junior or senior year of college that I started getting really bad adult acne. It’s been a journey and it definitely does affect your overall self-esteem and certain aspects of your life.”

After getting cast on Bravo’s Summer House in 2019, she started to become more comfortable with showing her acne. She refused to wake up and immediately run to the bathroom to put on foundation. While she says acne is totally normal, she’s actively working to keep her skin healthy by staying hydrated throughout the day and keeping up her twice-a-day skin care routine.

The best beauty tip I've gotten from TikTok is that I'm not going to get Botox yet.

The only thing she doesn’t do is skin care on planes. “I'm actually anti-skin care on a plane; a controversial opinion, especially during an election year,” she jokes. “I feel like it opens up your pores and then you're just taking in that air on that plane. I feel like if you don't touch it, then your skin stays better.”

With Season 9 of Summer House underway, DeSorbo’s busy filming in the Hamptons, providing 10/10 social media content, and recording weekly episodes of Giggly Squad, which she hosts with comedian Hannah Berner. But that doesn’t stop her from sourcing skin care tips online (she’ll watch a 10-minute tutorial and screenshot every product) and trying viral trends (she’s since given up her slugging phase, saying slathering oil on your face before bed is “diabolical”).

“The best beauty tip I've gotten from TikTok is that I'm not going to get Botox yet,” she says. “TikTok has really shown me that I'm actually totally down with the way I'm aging and that makes me feel good.”

Best known for her hilarious one-liners on Summer House, DeSorbo dives into a different sort of confessional about all her favorite products.

The Best Product Her Summer House Castmates Recommended

While all the girls in the house share beauty products, DeSorbo says she’s obsessed with the Clean Skin Club dry wipes that Ciara Miller uses.

“I was just using a towel to dry my face and I didn't realize how disgusting that actually is,” she says. “She got me onto the little towelettes to dry your face and you can wipe up your counter space. Now I can't even travel without them. The thought of putting an actual towel to dry my face… I can't do it.”

Her Essentials For Summer In The Hamptons

“I never used to wear sunscreen,” DeSorbo says before revealing her go-to sunscreen. She’s currently loving Face Reality and keeps different SPF levels in her bag — one for when she knows she’s going to be out in the sun and then one for her everyday sun protection.

As for her makeup bag must-haves, she just started using Rhode Milk Glaze as a primer and says it’s changed her whole life. “[It] changed my entire life in terms of my first steps of my makeup routine,” she says. “Then my makeup artist, Taylor Fitzgerald, put me onto the Milk jelly sticks for cheek and lip — amazing. Those are definitely my two summer makeup things that I love.”

The Must-Have Products for Giggly Squad Live Shows

When you’re about to perform in front of hundreds — sometimes thousands — of people for a live version of your podcast, you’re going to want to look your very best. For DeSorbo, her must-have products help keep her feeling confident throughout the entire event.

Me and Hannah are both hairspray girlies. That is one thing we're always like, ‘Did you pack hairspray?’

“Definitely I would say a Rhode Hailey Bieber lip gloss because we support women in the arts,” she says of her one non-negotiable. The other is hairspray. “Me and Hannah are both hairspray girlies. That is one thing we're always like, ‘Did you pack hairspray?’” Right now, she’s using a L’Oreal product, but she used to religiously use SexyHair Big Spray, which offers extreme hold for up to 72 hours, even in intense humidity.

The One Product That Never Leaves Her Purse

If there’s one thing DeSorbo can guarantee, it’s that she’s going to have a super cute purse to match all her outfits. Whether it’s the must-have Marni micro bucket tote or a coveted Valentino vanity case, there’s only one product that is always inside: Aquaphor.

Honestly, that would be my campaign slogan: Aquaphor can fix a lot of stuff if we just used it.

“I'm an OG Aquaphor girl. I think you can use it for so many things. Honestly, that would be my campaign slogan: Aquaphor can fix a lot of stuff if we just used it,” she jokes. “You can do your eyebrows, eyelashes, a little highlighter and it’s like you’ve got eight hours of sleep.”

Her Holy Grail Acne Product

While her six-step morning and night skin care routines are an active part of keeping her acne at bay, she swears by Face Reality’s Sulfur Spot Treatment when she has an active breakout. It’s made with 6% sulfur and helps reduce the appearance of red and inflamed blemishes.

“I have tried every single drying lotion,” DeSorbo says. “This one truly works in 24 hours, and I still love Mighty Patch Hero. I will go to the grave with those.”

Her Favorite Drugstore Beauty Product

Despite all the red carpets and influencer events, DeSorbo remains down-to-earth when it comes to her makeup products. “I'm a drugstore makeup girl in general. A majority of my stuff is drugstore,” DeSorbo says. “I've been using the Maybelline Fit Me Powder for years. I've literally had the same container. It's probably expired and that's actually disgusting, but I think I've had the same one for six years. It just never goes down. I don't know how it works.”

The One Beauty Product She’d Bring To A Desert Island

If there’s one makeup step that DeSorbo doesn’t leave the house without doing, it’s her eyebrows. An eye brow pencil is the one type of product she can’t live without and would probably bring with her to a desert island. She has two pencils she swears by from Sania’s Brow Bar and Anastasia Beverly Hills.