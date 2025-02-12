Ciara Miller almost didn’t appear in this season of The Traitors. She got the call from producers last May, just a couple of days before filming started in Scotland. “I was like, ‘Wait, I need to see if my clothes can come in time. If I can get my outfits together, I’ll come. But if I can’t, you’re not seeing me,’” she tells Elite Daily.

Lucky for the casting team (and for viewers), two-day international shipping saved the day. Miller graced the castle with plaid mini skirts, newsboy caps and gloves, and monochromatic looks with structured silhouettes. “I still joke with some of the people at NBC. They’re like, ‘We thought your clothes weren’t going to come and it wasn’t going to happen,’” she says. “But we were able to pull it off, thank goodness.”

The 29-year-old Summer House cast member joined a group of reality TV greats for the murder-mystery game show, currently airing Thursday nights on Peacock. Though she’s used to drama from her five years on Bravo, The Traitors felt like a whole different ball game. “In a show like this, you almost can’t take things personally, but I still do,” she says. “I just don’t like gamers. I don’t get it. I didn’t get the conniving, even though I know we’re there to win money.”

Miller, who plays a Faithful on the show, thinks she wasn’t cut out to be a Traitor. “If somebody would’ve asked me if I was one, I would’ve been like, ‘You know what? I am, but don’t tell anybody.’ I would’ve had to get it out.” Still, she’s had to defend herself against plenty of accusations by her castmates, surviving by staying in her lane and deflecting suspicion onto others.

Euan Cherry/Peacock

Miller, who’s partnering with Soap & Glory, opens up here about The Traitors, Summer House (which returns Feb. 12), and how she stays moisturized and unbothered through the mess.

Elite Daily: You’re a glowy queen on The Traitors. Can you tell me a little about your self-care routine?

CM: I love creating spa days at home, and I’ve been using Soap & Glory for probably eight years now. One of my really good friends put me onto it. I love clean, floral scents that don’t hit you in the face, and every scent they come out with smells good at a great price point.

The body wash makes a great bubble bath, and the lotion keeps your skin moisturized, especially for the really cold winters in New York.

ED: Aesthetics are a big part of why people love this show — I mean, look at Alan Cumming. What inspired your perfectly curated ’fits?

CM: Well, I was going to Scotland. The fashion on The Traitors is so on point, and the production of it is very impressive. I wanted to be on theme if I was going to go. The guys are lucky. They can literally wear jeans, Birkenstocks, and a tank top, and they’re good.

ED: Except for Tom Sandoval.

CM: Yeah, you know what? I felt bad for him. His luggage got lost for a week, but he really pulled out some looks. One day I asked him, “Did you already have all of this stuff?” He said he found some things at thrift stores, and he had a couple of pieces already. The other guys weren’t dressing like that — they were wearing backward ball caps or jeans and a plaid tee. I appreciated the effort.

ED: Everyone loves to hate Tom on the show.

CM: Yeah, he’s so memeable.

The reunion’s coming up, and everyone owes me an apology.

ED: You're a Faithful, but you’ve had a lot of suspicion on you this season due to the Traitors putting you in a coffin. How did you feel about that whole situation?

CM: The Traitors did great. They put a target on my back and it worked, and I had to fight for my life for a while. It sucked.

I was talking to a friend recently about why everyone thought I was a Traitor. She was like, “I think it’s because you’re kind of quiet sometimes.” I definitely keep to myself when I’m not around people I know. I didn’t think I was giving off Traitor vibes, but apparently everyone thought I was one. But it’s OK. The reunion’s coming up, and everyone owes me an apology.

ED: The latest episode with the centipedes and spiders was hard to watch. I felt so bad for you.

CM: Oh, my God. I screamed the whole time. I hate bugs. I lasted the full eight minutes, but will I ever do anything like that again? No.

ED: I also thought you and “Boston Rob” Mariano were an interesting duo.

CM: I liked Rob in the house, and I didn’t think he was a Traitor — obviously he was, and I didn’t know I was holding hands with a Traitor that whole time. In that moment it was just so clear to me that he’s a girl dad. I was acting like such a crybaby, and he truly talked me through that entire thing.

Euan Cherry/Peacock

ED: Who else were you close to during filming?

CM: I was really close with Dolores [Catania], Bob Harper, and Dylan [Efron].

ED: Bob was the one other guy who was serving absolute looks this season.

CM: Bob Harper doesn’t come to play. He was wearing Thom Browne every single day. When I found out he lived in New York, I said, “I’m coming to raid your closet.”

I was coming from The Traitors, where I didn’t trust anyone around me. I was like, “OK, do I have to turn that off for Summer House?”

ED: What’s it like being at that roundtable? There are so many intense competitors on this show.

CM: You can cut the tension with the knife. You can smell it. Sometimes in a game like this, I feel like there’s a subconscious inherent tendency for men to vote out the women, or who they view as the weakest — that being the women. We have to do a lot of reinforcing that the girls shouldn’t always be the ones left behind.

ED: You went from filming The Traitors in Scotland right back to the Hamptons to film Summer House. What was that transition like?

CM: It was quick. I don’t even think I had unpacked from Scotland; I just had to find another suitcase and get on the road. I was coming from The Traitors, where I didn’t trust anyone around me. I was like, “OK, do I have to turn that off for Summer House? I don’t quite know yet.”

ED: Which one is more difficult to film?

CM: Maybe The Traitors because of the challenges.

ED: Yeah, you’re not having to deal with centipedes on Summer House.

CM: No, I’m not.

ED: Now that Paige DeSorbo is single, are there any celebrities you’re manifesting for her?

CM: Sometimes it’s hard to pinpoint what type of guy I want to see her with, but probably someone super macho. She tends to like stupid guys — like funny and goofy ones. I want her to go in the opposite direction of what she just had, for funsies.

ED: Anything you can tease about the upcoming Summer House season?

CM: More costumes, more parties, more fights, and honestly a damn good time.

ED: Are you manifesting anything right now?

CM: Maybe Dancing With the Stars. I’m already down for it, but we’ve got to get some other people on board.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.