The Traitors is back with plenty of drama, mystery, and stunning looks from host Alan Cumming. For Season 3, there’s an all-new cast of reality TV stars including Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules, Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Zac Efron’s crush-worthy brother, Dylan Efron.

Even though the crop of traitors and faithfuls has changed each season, the location of the games is the same.

The Traitors Castle Is So Wanderlust-Worthy

The hot spot where the contestants frequent is Ardross Castle in Scotland. The 19th-century castle is located in the Highland region of Scotland, about four hours away from Edinburgh.

It’s been used as the filming location for both the U.S. and UK versions of The Traitors, and is also available for weddings. However, it’s not open to the public for visits or available to book for individual stays.

How To Visit Ardross Castle

Unless you’re being cast in the next season of The Traitors, the best way for you to see Ardross Castle IRL is to rent it out for a special occasion or attend a ceremony there.

The cast doesn’t even stay overnight in the castle while filming, according to House & Garden. Instead of sleeping over, the crew of traitors and faithfuls go home each night to sleep in a hotel near the Inverness Airport.

If you do want to sleep overnight at the actual castle, you have to book the space for your special event, which can accommodate up to 41 guests for two nights. The price is dependent on the season and subject to availability, but according to TTG, a night for up to 18 guests starts around £5,500 or $6,714.

If you’d rather just visit the area where The Traitors is filmed, Ardross has some great hiking trails like on Ben Wyvis mountain.

You could also visit Inverness, the area where the cast stays while filming, and stop by Inverness Castle. It may not be Ardross, but the highly anticipated experience, which opens Spring 2025, is similar and gives a glimpse into the Scottish Highlands where The Traitors takes place.

Not ready to hop on a plane? There is a Traitors experience coming to Los Angeles Jan. 31 through Feb. 15. Tickets for the mysterious pop-up are still available for $40 each, plus fees.