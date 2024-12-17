A new season of double-crossing, murder, and reality TV stars — aka The Traitors — is coming to Peacock on Jan. 9. Season 3, which featuresthe likes of Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules, Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari, and Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset, is expected to be just as nail-biting as ever, and you have a chance to experience that drama for yourself at The Traitors pop-up.

Returning to Los Angeles in January 2025 is The Traitors Experience, which allows fans to find out whether they have what it takes to survive the game with challenges similar to the ones you see on the show.

Earlier this year, TikToker @spicykimchidiva attended The Traitors Experience for Season 2, which started with some Insta-worthy refreshments before embarking on the first challenge of being buried alive. Some tasks are inspired by actual games the contestants on The Traitors are faced with, so you really get to feel like you’re one of them.

If you succeed, the Faithfuls earn a point, but if you lose, the Traitors do. Along the way, there may be a few murders that make playing the games a bit more difficult. At the end of your time in the castle, attendees are asked to vote on who they think are the Traitors at the round table; if they guess correctly, the Faithfuls win.

At last year’s pop-up, celebs like Anna Kendrick and previous contestants Parvati Shallow and Tamra Judge all showed up to experience this condensed version of The Traitors. For the opportunity to see whether you’d make it through like Trishelle Cannatella and C.T. Tamburello, here’s everything you need to know about The Traitors Experience in LA.

Tickets For The Traitors Experiences Are $40

A private mansion in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles will be transformed into the Scottish Highlands castle where The Traitors takes place for three weekends starting Jan. 31. Guests will receive the exact address of the pop-up after purchasing their tickets here beginning Tuesday, Dec. 17.

When buying your ticket, you’ll need to pick a time slot for you and your friends from the following dates:

● Friday, Jan. 31: 5:45 p.m.-9:15 p.m.

● Saturday, Feb. 1: 5:45 p.m.-9:15 p.m.

● Friday, Feb. 7: 5:45 p.m.-9:15 p.m.

● Saturday, Feb. 8: 5:45 p.m.-9:15 p.m.

● Friday, Feb. 14: 5:45 p.m.-9:15 p.m.

● Saturday, Feb. 15: 5:45 p.m.-9:15 p.m.

Once you arrive at The Traitors Experience, produced by JFI Productions, you’ll encounter puzzles that require you to look through Alan Cumming’s wardrobe and dodge lasers. Be sure to keep an eye out on your fellow contestants because you never know who is a Faithful and who is a Traitor.

Since this is going to be popular, book your tickets ASAP. Don’t worry if you miss out on The Traitors pop-up in LA, though. Other immersive experiences are in the works for Season 3, plus you’ll have new episodes of the Emmy-winning series to watch starting Jan. 9. As Taylor Swift says, “baby, let the games begin.”