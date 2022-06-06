Chrishell Stause had a lot to celebrate at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. During the show, the Selling Sunset realtor took home awards for Best Reality Star and Best Docu-Reality Series, and her partner G Flip was there to join in on the celebrations. The couple may have walked the red carpet separately, but they looked absolutely smitten with each other once they got inside the event. Chrishell and G Flip’s PDA at the MTV Movie & TV Awards was adorable, especially in light of Chrishell’s acceptance speech.

Before she accepted any awards, Chrishell took the stage to introduce Selling Sunset’s spinoff Selling The OC, which will hit Netflix in 2023. "Any top real estate agent knows that you always need to be expanding your sexuality," she joked, before correcting herself to say "territory.” In the audience, G Flip and Jason Oppenheim — Chrishell’s ex and co-star — were seen laughing.

After she and G Flip went public, the reality star opened up about her sexuality in an Instagram video she posted on May 12. “For me, it is about the person,” she explained. “It is about their heart. And yes, there’s that part of you that’s, like, what you’re attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don’t really care what the physical form is.” (Previously, Chrishell has been linked to men including Keo Motsepe, Justin Hartley, and Matthew Morrison.)

After she introduced Selling The OC, she returned to her table, took a seat in between G Flip and Jason (what a power move), and cozied up to her partner for more kisses.

There was no sign of awkwardness with Jason whatsoever. The trio actually shared a three-way hug after Chrishell won the Best Reality Star award. What’s better than someone being cool with their ex’s new relationship?

Chrishell’s acceptance speech was all about gratitude. “I knew about this nomination before I had said, you know, anything about my sexuality," she said on stage. “I'm not trying to get really deep with you guys but the fact that this was voted on after means so much because I wasn't sure, you know how that was going to go. And thank you so much guys. I appreciate it.” G Flip gave the reality star a standing ovation after her speech.

Following the show, Chrishell shared her gratitude on Instagram. “I can NOT believe this-WHAT?! I am still in shock I won @mtv Best Reality Star and #SellingSunset took home the big best docu reality show award of the night!” She gushed in the caption. “Endless thank yous to every single person that voted -swipe for the video 🥺🙏#mtv #Netflix #WHAT ?! I wasn’t prepared so ALSO thank you SO much to @john_seitzer @jebbrandon & @unitedtalent You guys have championed me when no one would listen. Thank you🥺🙏🙏❤️”s

G Flip solidified their spot as Chrishell’s #1 fan by posting an Instagram Story. “Winner winner v proud @chrishell.stause ❤️🌈,” the musician captioned the video of Chrishell posing with her golden popcorn award.

After her heartbreaking split from Jason, it’s nice to see Chrishell so happy!