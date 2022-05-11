As a reality TV star, Chrishell Stause’s life is somewhat of an open book. (Not to mention, she literally published Under Construction, a tell-all book about her life, in February.) So Chrishell’s decision to open up about her sexuality on Instagram was not exactly a surprise. Still, her vulnerability was striking and powerful.

On May 10, Chrishell posted a 5-minute video on Instagram, addressing fans who might feel a little confused about her romance with musician G Flip. ICYMI, the duo met on the set of G Flip’s “Get Me Outta Here” music video, dropping May 12, and have been dating ever since. “I know some of you won’t understand this or agree with this, but for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart,” Chrishell said of their relationship. “And yes, there’s that part of you that’s, like, what you’re attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don’t really care what the physical form is.”

Chrishell also spent some time describing her new partner, who is non-binary. The Selling Sunset star explained, “Everyone is different, but for them, they really feel like they are a mix. And they identify, you know, on both sides of male-female.” Chrishell added that she thinks it’s “such a beautiful mix.” And it’s this mix that Chrishell credits with their relationship’s seriousness. “It’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly,” she said.

Chrishell then addressed her fans, “I hope you guys see that I’m the same person that you’ve been following this whole time. Like I said on the show, not a lot’s changed.” She encouraged them to “stick around and keep an open mind” if they felt confused.

Her sensitive post got a lot of love from her friends and followers, racking up over 175,000 likes. G Flip also commented on the video, “Well said beautiful 🌈❤️✨.” They weren’t the only one. Chrishell’s ex Jason Oppenheim also responded to the post, “Such a beautiful video.” Agreed.

According to Chrishell herself, she’s “really happy” right now — and honestly, that’s what counts, no matter the label.