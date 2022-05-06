Selling Sunset's Chrishell Confirmed She's Dating Australian Singer G Flip

Chrishell Stause has a new love in her life. In the Selling Sunset episode that dropped on May 6, the reality TV star and real estate agent confirmed she’s dating G Flip, an Australian singer. This comes just five months after Stause announced her split from real estate broker and Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim in December.

Both Stause and Oppenheim appeared on the reunion alongside the show’s main cast to discuss what went down during the latest drama-filled season. (According to TMZ, Christine Quinn didn’t make the reunion due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.) Stause’s update on her love life happened near the episode’s end. This came after she and Oppenheim rehashed their breakup earlier in the episode.

When the host, Queer Eye’s Tan France, asked Stause if she’s dating anyone, Stause initially said she’s “having a lot of fun.” After France pressed her for more information, Stause made the big announcement that she’s seeing G Flip, who's known for their singles like “Drink Too Much” and “Gay 4 Me.”

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip,” Stause said. “They're non-binary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician.”

Stause explained the two began dating after she starred in one of G Flip’s music videos. “It's about this chaotic love story,” Stause said about the video. “I come from soaps. I love acting, and with the job that we have I don't always get to do it, and so, at first of course, I was like 'Yes, let's do that.’”

Photos of the couple hanging out together then appeared on screen. Stause also shared a clip from G Flip’s upcoming music video that showed the two kissing. The Selling Sunset star received support from her co-stars after opening up about her personal life.

Oppenheim also shared some positive words for his ex. “They seem like a badass for one, and two, the smile that's been on your face the last couple minutes makes me very happy, so I'm proud of you,” Oppenheim said.

According to the Daily Mail, Stause’s relationship update comes just a week after she and G Flip were seen by a fan holding hands at a concert in Denver, Colorado. While Stause didn’t reveal when G Flip’s music video with her will drop, she teased on the reunion show that it’s going to be “amazing.”

Congratulations to the new couple!