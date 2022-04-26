This Timeline Of Selling Sunset Season 5 Makes A Ton Of Sense

Season 5 of Netflix’s hit reality TV show Selling Sunset premiered on April 22, 2022, but filming started almost a year prior, when Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, and other castmates went to Greece for vacation in July 2021. The rest of this season’s big moments — from Heather Rae El Moussa’s bridal shower to Chelsea Lazkani and Christine Quinn’s lavish broker’s open — played out through the fall of 2021 on the star’s Instagrams. Here’s when all these key moments happened in real life.

This season opened with Chrishell and Jason’s big announcement that they were dating, an update they shared with Mary, Romain Bonnet, Brett Oppenheim, and Brett’s now ex-girlfriend, Tina Louise, while on vaca. Chrishell made her relationship public via an Instagram post with the controversial “JLo effect” caption on July 28, 2021. Based on Insta posts from all the vacation-goers including Mary, it seems the crew was in Greece for at least a week in late July and early August.

In Episode 2, the agents went back to work. Mary took on more responsibility at the office, accepting Jason’s offer to become a manager. Although Mary never formally posted about the promotion, she did post a photo on September 17 sitting in the manager’s chair, meaning she was probably in the role by then.

Because Jason and Mary talked about the annoyance of returning to work after vacation when Mary accepted the job, and because the rest of the season’s events appear in the same chronological order that they do on Instagram, it’s likely safe to assume that Mary took this role on in August or early September.

So when did Heather’s relatively tame, Episode 3 bridal shower actually take place? At the event, Heather opened lingerie in front of her mother-in-law and received a massive flower sculpture from Christine, who was uninvited. Heather and all of her guests posted a ton the day after the shower on August 30, although everyone avoided shots of the massive rose heart.

The next noteworthy event didn’t take place until September 30, when Mary and Amanza Smith posted group photos from Chelsea and Christine’s luxurious “caviar and couture” broker’s open. Amanza’s caption, “Well that was fun...” just about summed it up. Oddly, both Christine and Chelsea didn’t post about the event, however, they haven’t been posting moments from this season and generally save their Instagram for #OOTDs and family shots.

The least documented event from Season 5 was Chelsea’s tea party, the one where Davina felt attacked and Emma tried to avoid Christine’s invitation to get to know each other better. Davina posted her outfit from the party on October 18, but there’s no way to know if she posted it on the actual day of the event or saved the photo for a later posting.

Unlike this gathering, Heather’s wedding was the most documented (and photo-worthy) event of the season. All invited Selling Sunset stars posted shots on the day of the wedding, October 23, including photos from the photo booth and the reception.

Based on Instagram posts, it seems that Selling Sunset Season 5 was filmed between July and October of 2021, then edited and packaged for an April 2022 release. With Seasons 6 and 7 on deck, fans can likely expect a similar timeline in the future.