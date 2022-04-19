Everything To Know About Selling Sunset Season 6 So Far

You know a TV show is good when it gets picked up for not just one, but two seasons at once. That’s what happened with Selling Sunset, which Netflix renewed for Seasons 6 and 7 before Season 5 even had a premiere date. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming Season 6 of Selling Sunset.

In January 2022, Us Weekly reported that Selling Sunset would be getting two additional seasons after Season 5. The super-popular Netflix reality series, which premiered in 2019, follows the glamorous lives of high-end real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group, one of Los Angeles’ top real estate agencies. Not only does the show follow their massive sales of luxurious SoCal properties, but it also tracks their personal lives. Per Netflix: “They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact.”

Since the cast of Selling Sunset have become stars in their own right, some of the storylines for Season 6 will likely have already been in the news by the time the new season premieres, like Christine Strauss and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship and breakup. But, that doesn’t mean it will be any less juicy to watch on Selling Sunset. Read on for all the details we know so far about Selling Sunset Season 6.

Selling Sunset Season 6 Release Date

A release date for Selling Sunset Season 6 hasn’t been announced yet, but Us Weekly did report that the cast would be taking “a bit of a break” after the filming of Season 5. That means fans can probably expect a bit of a wait before Season 6 premieres.

Selling Sunset Season 6 Cast

Netflix

Selling Sunset Season 6 will likely star the same cast from previous seasons, which includes Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae El Moussa, Emma Hernan, Vanessa Villela, and Davina Potraz.

One cast member has already confirmed that she will not be a regular in Season 6, though, Maya Vander told E! News, “"I'm probably not going to be a full-time cast member because it's going to be difficult for me logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child.”

Selling Sunset Season 6 Trailer

The trailer for Selling Sunset Season 6 hasn’t been released yet, but watch this space for more updates.